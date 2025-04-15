Yardify, Inc. Awarded USPTO Federal Trademark for "YARDIFY" Mark

Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer, has been awarded the USPTO Federal Trademark "YARDIFY" mark. Yardify created a mobile on-demand application for Clients to select, schedule and pay for quality landscaping services including lawn mowing, leaf blowing, weed whacking, planting/pruning, yard clean-up and snow removal from a local Pro. Now Pros can acquire new Clients, create Routes, and jumpstart their landscaping businesses with the new Yardify App. Clients can spend more of their free time enjoying yards with professional results.

MONTEREY, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer, has been awarded the USPTO Federal Trademark "YARDIFY" mark. Yardify created a mobile on-demand application for Clients to select, schedule and pay for quality landscaping services including lawn mowing, leaf blowing, weed whacking, planting/pruning, yard clean-up and snow removal from a local Pro.

Utilizing successive software updates that have dropped, Pros can now acquire new Clients, create Routes, and jumpstart their landscaping businesses with the new Yardify App. It offers Pros the potential to 10X their existing business by utilizing smart route building, fast payments (no more waiting weeks for payment), and reducing friction by streamlining work flow. Clients can spend more of their free time enjoying yards with professional results from a local Pro who provides real-time estimates, job completion feedback, and always scheduled at a convenient time.

"This world is rough and if a company is gonna make it has to be tough," commented Yardify Founder Tom Rapko. "We knew that putting the time and effort into securing a valuable piece of IP would help solidify our brand. And although imitation may be the best form of flattery, Yardify, Inc. would also like to take this opportunity to demand the cease and desist from users of its mark who are not so licensed."

Yardify encourages motivated landscaping entrepreneurs hungry for new business and willing to hustle to download the Yardify App. They will be the first Pros in their local respective zip codes. Right now most markets are wide open. Imagine being the first Uber driver in your area! New Clients are assigned to Pros in their selected zip codes by proximity and with preference given to time on platform.

To learn more, download the Yardify App on the Apple App Store or visit www.yardify.app today to apply.

Tom Rapko

Yardify, Inc.

(831) 200-1515

[email protected]

Yardify is a Verteran-Owned California Small Business.

SOURCE Yardify, Inc.