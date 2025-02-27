Yardify Launches On-Demand Landscaping App for Lawn Mowing, Leaf Blowing, Weed Whacking, Planting/Pruning, Yard Clean-Up and Snow Removal

"By harnessing an AI engine for real-time estimation on the backend, Yardify Clients can now schedule and pay for quality on-demand landscaping work seamlessly from their iPhones," commented Yardify founder Tom Rapko. Post this

Clients simply select the yard services they need, add relevant site pictures and write a brief note if needed. The Yardify app then generates a real-time estimate for the yard work via its backend AI engine. Clients can then schedule the job. After confirmation the work is completed payment occurs via credit card that day.

For a limited time, Yardify is also offering new Pros a free Yardify Pro Cap upon successful registration on the platform. If you are a landscaping Pro, NOW is the time to register on the platform. Be the first to secure new business in your local zip code and build a profitable, recurring landscaping route!

To learn more, visit www.yardify.app today and download the Yardify App on the Apple App Store.

