Yardify Partners With NEXT Insurance To Offer Landscaping Pros Liability Coverage

MONTEREY, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer with a simple mission to Create Beauty™, has teamed with NEXT Insurance to offer Landscaping Pros on its platform liability coverage.
Yardify's new partnership with NEXT Insurance provides Landscaping Pros who traditionally have not been able to secure lability insurance the opportunity to work with the insurance industry's leading provider of tailored insurance solutions for small business owners.
"This is a rare triple win in the business world," commented Yardify founder Tom Rapko. "Now Landscaping Pros traditionally marginalized by legacy insurance companies can obtain insurance coverage for their businesses, Yardify Clients have added peace of mind, and NEXT Insurance can deliver great solutions to an underserved community."
Yardify encourages Landscaping Pros to download the Yardify App on the Apple App Store or visit www.yardify.app today to apply.
Landscaping Pros in need of liability insurance can obtain quotes from NEXT Insurance here: https://nextinsurance.sjv.io/c/6322450/1346162/14516
