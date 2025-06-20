Yardify Partners With NEXT Insurance To Offer Landscaping Pros Liability Coverage

Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer with a simple mission to Create Beauty™, has teamed with NEXT Insurance to offer Landscaping Pros on its platform liability coverage.

MONTEREY, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer with a simple mission to Create Beauty™, has teamed with NEXT Insurance to offer Landscaping Pros on its platform liability coverage.

Yardify's new partnership with NEXT Insurance provides Landscaping Pros who traditionally have not been able to secure lability insurance the opportunity to work with the insurance industry's leading provider of tailored insurance solutions for small business owners.