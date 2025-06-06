Yardify Teams With Stripe & Twilio To Offer Mobile Invoicing, Adds "Text Invoice™" Button

Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer with a simple mission to Create Beauty™, has teamed with Stripe and Twilio to offer landscaping Pros mobile invoicing. In addition, Pros can now utilize a new Text Invoice™ button to instantly text Clients custom invoices.
MONTEREY, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardify, Inc., the Landscaping On Demand pioneer with a simple mission to Create Beauty™, has teamed with Stripe and Twilio to offer landscaping Pros mobile invoicing. In addition, Pros can now utilize a new Text Invoice™ button to instantly text Clients custom invoices.
Yardify's new app utilizes Twilio's SMS communication APIs and Stripe's vetting, enrollment, and payment APIs to provide landscaping Pros with intuitive work order fields. Now Pros can rapidly generate custom Client invoices on their mobile devices. In addition, with one tap the Text Invoice™ button can text Clients their custom invoices upon job completion.
With Text Invoice™ capturing a read rate of ~99%, landscaping Pros using the new Yardify App for their landscaping business secure faster payment than traditional methods. No more Net 30 or…gulp…Net 60 day payment cycles for finished jobs. Pros on the Yardify platform can Create Beauty™ even more efficiently and communicate better with Clients utilizing Yardify's mobile technology.
"One of the biggest complaints across the landscaping profession is lack of Client communication. Yardify's new features allow landscaping Pros to add completed job pictures, write job notes, and customize job prices. These custom invoices can be texted to Clients from a mobile device instantly," commented Yardify Founder Tom Rapko. "We are now empowering landscaping Pros to truly customize their workflow and workforce, taking their businesses to whole new levels of productivity and communicating job status with Clients on a real-time basis."
Yardify encourages landscaping entrepreneurs hungry for new business to download its app and register to be the first Pros in their respective zip codes. New Clients are assigned to Pros by zip code proximity and preference is given to a Pro's quality of work.
Pros with existing Clients can now utilize Yardify's new Text Invoice™ button to create more efficient routes and get paid faster.
To learn more, download the Yardify App on the Apple App Store or visit www.yardify.app today to apply.
Yardify, Inc. is a 100% Veteran-Owned California Small Business.
