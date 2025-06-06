Yardify Teams With Stripe & Twilio To Offer Mobile Invoicing, Adds "Text Invoice™" Button

"One of the biggest complaints across the landscaping profession is lack of Client communication. Yardify's new features help solve this problem with custom invoices that include pictures and notes texted to Clients immediately after a job is completed," commented Yardify Founder Tom Rapko. Post this

With Text Invoice™ capturing a read rate of ~99%, landscaping Pros using the new Yardify App for their landscaping business secure faster payment than traditional methods. No more Net 30 or…gulp…Net 60 day payment cycles for finished jobs. Pros on the Yardify platform can Create Beauty™ even more efficiently and communicate better with Clients utilizing Yardify's mobile technology.

"One of the biggest complaints across the landscaping profession is lack of Client communication. Yardify's new features allow landscaping Pros to add completed job pictures, write job notes, and customize job prices. These custom invoices can be texted to Clients from a mobile device instantly," commented Yardify Founder Tom Rapko. "We are now empowering landscaping Pros to truly customize their workflow and workforce, taking their businesses to whole new levels of productivity and communicating job status with Clients on a real-time basis."

Yardify encourages landscaping entrepreneurs hungry for new business to download its app and register to be the first Pros in their respective zip codes. New Clients are assigned to Pros by zip code proximity and preference is given to a Pro's quality of work.

Pros with existing Clients can now utilize Yardify's new Text Invoice™ button to create more efficient routes and get paid faster.

To learn more, download the Yardify App on the Apple App Store or visit www.yardify.app today to apply.

