Yardzen Announces the Winners of its Annual Design Awards, Celebrating This Year's Standout Outdoor Furniture, Decor & Materials

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardzen, the leading landscape design platform that delivers a best-in-class landscape design experience, today announced the winners of the third annual Yardzen Design Awards.

The annual Yardzen Design Awards honors the products that transform yards into truly livable spaces. Categories include Designer Picks—the most-used products across real client projects—and Also Great picks—standouts selected for innovation, design appeal, and sustainability. To date, Yardzen has designed nearly 50,000 yards across the country and has a unique ability to recognize extraordinary outdoor design.

"Design sets the vision, but it's the precise products that bring it to life—transforming forgotten corners into spaces that draw you outside," said Allison Messner, CEO and cofounder of Yardzen. "We're excited to honor these exceptional companies and products that help our clients fall in love with their outdoor spaces."

Yardzen Design Award Winners:

GATHER

The best outdoor living spaces create connection—seating that draws people in, a fire pit that keeps the conversation going, and design that makes space for all. These pieces turn your yard into the go-to spot. Curated by Kevin Lenhart, Yardzen's Design Director. Kevin received his degree in Landscape Architecture from UC Berkeley. He lives in Texas and is passionate about sustainable design that gets families outside.

Haven Sectional in Sunbrella Canvas by Neighbor

Steel Round Fire Bowl by Terrain

Triby Outdoor Chair by McGee + Co

All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Sofa by Quince

ALSO GREAT:

Slope Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair by West Elm

Outdoor Vista Sofa by Jenni Kayne

Heated Evia Lounge by Galanter & Jones

Teak Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs, 5-Seat by Outer

Pergola Kit with Wave Shades by Toja

Round Sunbrella Patio Umbrella in White Sand by Crate + Barrel

COOK & DINE

Open-air meals, made easy. From the perfect grill setup to furniture built for long dinners under the stars, these picks bring beauty and function to the backyard kitchen and dining room.

Ronde Teak Dining Table by Rejuvenation

32″ Pro Grill by Elements

Artforms Pre-Fab Outdoor Kitchen in Scandia Gray by Belgard

Caractère Round Dining Table by Fermob

ALSO GREAT

Bordeaux Concrete Top 94″ Table by Terra Outdoor

Terrace Teak Dining Table & Bench by Terrain

Karu 12 Pizza Oven by ooni

PLANTS & GARDEN

These are the raised beds, greenhouses, plants, and decor that help you grow your own—whether it's herbs on the patio or a full backyard harvest.

17″ Tall Modular Metal Raised Garden Bed Kit by Vego Garden

Smart Chicken Coop & Steel Run by Coop

Epic Garden Box + Trellis by Epic Gardening

Meyer Lemon Tree by The Sill

ALSO GREAT

Wabi Small Fiberstone Planter by Crate & Barrel

Natural Cedar Raised Garden Beds by Eartheasy

Cedar Chicken Coop & Run by Williams Sonoma

RELAX & REJUVENATE

Wellness, built into your yard. From sculptural chaise lounges to cold plunges and cedar saunas, these picks turn your yard into a place to recharge—beautifully.

6-Person Cedar Barrel Sauna by Redwood Outdoors

Tahoe Blue Pool /Hot Tub Combo by PebbleTec

/Hot Tub Combo by PebbleTec Max, Blue Lagoon 20′ Rectangle by Plungie

The Honcho Cowboy Pool Package by Cowboy Pools

ALSO GREAT

Limestone Fiberstone Fountain by Pottery Barn

Above Ground 13′ × 7′ Pool with Jets by Soake Pools

Sun Lounger in Sunbrella Canvas by Neighbor

LEARN & PLAY

Designed to get everyone outside. These are the playhouses, trampolines, and water tables that turn the backyard into a screen-free zone—where kids roam and imaginations run wild.

Teak Outdoor Kids Picnic Table by Crate & Barrel

Kid's Adirondack Chair by Neighbor

Medium Oval Trampoline by Springfree

Water Table by KiwiCo

ALSO GREAT

Echo Heights Playhouse by Backyard Discovery

Stepping Stumps by Natural Playgrounds

BUILD WITH THE BEST

The materials that do the heavy lifting. Think pavers, decking, gravel—everything that brings structure, flow, and style to your outdoor space. These are our go-tos for a reason.

Horizontal Privacy Vinyl Fence in Cypress by Catalyst Fence Solutions

Charlestone Paver by Belgard

Meridian Decking in Shoreside by MoistureShield

Pea Gravel by Kolor Scape

ALSO GREAT

Premium Brown Bark Mulch by Lowe's

Cyber Tech 18-Light LED String Light Set by Lamps Plus

Dog-Ear Picket Vinyl Fence, White by Catalyst Fence Solutions

Quarziti 2.0 24″ Paver in Glacier by Belgard

Max Spread Brass Path & Area Light by Volt Lighting

EXTERIOR OF HOME

From paint colors to windows and doors, these picks elevate your home's exterior and set the tone for all that follows—creating the perfect backdrop for a beautiful yard.

Sadie Sconce by Rejuvenation

by Rejuvenation Cloud Cover by Benjamin Moore

Coastline Bi-Fold Door by Marvin

Rough Cut Veneer in Casa Blanca by Eldorado Stone

ALSO GREAT

Post Mount Locking Mailbox by Adoorn

Cedar A/C Privacy Screen by Wayfair

Graphite by Benjamin Moore

ABOUT YARDZEN

Mill Valley, CA–based Yardzen is the leading landscape design platform that delivers a best-in-class landscape design experience, factoring a client's individual aesthetic, unique property characteristics and climate. Yardzen has won numerous awards since its inception in 2018, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Apartment Therapy Changemakers, and Inc. Magazine's Female Founders List.

