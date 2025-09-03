Yardzen Announces the Winners of its Annual Design Awards, Celebrating This Year's Standout Outdoor Furniture, Decor & Materials

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardzen, the leading landscape design platform that delivers a best-in-class landscape design experience, today announced the winners of the third annual Yardzen Design Awards.
The annual Yardzen Design Awards honors the products that transform yards into truly livable spaces. Categories include Designer Picks—the most-used products across real client projects—and Also Great picks—standouts selected for innovation, design appeal, and sustainability. To date, Yardzen has designed nearly 50,000 yards across the country and has a unique ability to recognize extraordinary outdoor design.
"Design sets the vision, but it's the precise products that bring it to life—transforming forgotten corners into spaces that draw you outside," said Allison Messner, CEO and cofounder of Yardzen. "We're excited to honor these exceptional companies and products that help our clients fall in love with their outdoor spaces."
Yardzen Design Award Winners:
GATHER
The best outdoor living spaces create connection—seating that draws people in, a fire pit that keeps the conversation going, and design that makes space for all. These pieces turn your yard into the go-to spot. Curated by Kevin Lenhart, Yardzen's Design Director. Kevin received his degree in Landscape Architecture from UC Berkeley. He lives in Texas and is passionate about sustainable design that gets families outside.
- Haven Sectional in Sunbrella Canvas by Neighbor
- Steel Round Fire Bowl by Terrain
- Triby Outdoor Chair by McGee + Co
- All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Sofa by Quince
ALSO GREAT:
- Slope Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair by West Elm
- Outdoor Vista Sofa by Jenni Kayne
- Heated Evia Lounge by Galanter & Jones
- Teak Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs, 5-Seat by Outer
- Pergola Kit with Wave Shades by Toja
- Round Sunbrella Patio Umbrella in White Sand by Crate + Barrel
COOK & DINE
Open-air meals, made easy. From the perfect grill setup to furniture built for long dinners under the stars, these picks bring beauty and function to the backyard kitchen and dining room.
- Ronde Teak Dining Table by Rejuvenation
- 32″ Pro Grill by Elements
- Artforms Pre-Fab Outdoor Kitchen in Scandia Gray by Belgard
- Caractère Round Dining Table by Fermob
ALSO GREAT
- Bordeaux Concrete Top 94″ Table by Terra Outdoor
- Terrace Teak Dining Table & Bench by Terrain
- Karu 12 Pizza Oven by ooni
PLANTS & GARDEN
These are the raised beds, greenhouses, plants, and decor that help you grow your own—whether it's herbs on the patio or a full backyard harvest.
- 17″ Tall Modular Metal Raised Garden Bed Kit by Vego Garden
- Smart Chicken Coop & Steel Run by Coop
- Epic Garden Box + Trellis by Epic Gardening
- Meyer Lemon Tree by The Sill
ALSO GREAT
- Wabi Small Fiberstone Planter by Crate & Barrel
- Natural Cedar Raised Garden Beds by Eartheasy
- Cedar Chicken Coop & Run by Williams Sonoma
RELAX & REJUVENATE
Wellness, built into your yard. From sculptural chaise lounges to cold plunges and cedar saunas, these picks turn your yard into a place to recharge—beautifully.
- 6-Person Cedar Barrel Sauna by Redwood Outdoors
- Tahoe Blue Pool/Hot Tub Combo by PebbleTec
- Max, Blue Lagoon 20′ Rectangle by Plungie
- The Honcho Cowboy Pool Package by Cowboy Pools
ALSO GREAT
- Limestone Fiberstone Fountain by Pottery Barn
- Above Ground 13′ × 7′ Pool with Jets by Soake Pools
- Sun Lounger in Sunbrella Canvas by Neighbor
LEARN & PLAY
Designed to get everyone outside. These are the playhouses, trampolines, and water tables that turn the backyard into a screen-free zone—where kids roam and imaginations run wild.
- Teak Outdoor Kids Picnic Table by Crate & Barrel
- Kid's Adirondack Chair by Neighbor
- Medium Oval Trampoline by Springfree
- Water Table by KiwiCo
ALSO GREAT
- Echo Heights Playhouse by Backyard Discovery
- Stepping Stumps by Natural Playgrounds
BUILD WITH THE BEST
The materials that do the heavy lifting. Think pavers, decking, gravel—everything that brings structure, flow, and style to your outdoor space. These are our go-tos for a reason.
- Horizontal Privacy Vinyl Fence in Cypress by Catalyst Fence Solutions
- Charlestone Paver by Belgard
- Meridian Decking in Shoreside by MoistureShield
- Pea Gravel by Kolor Scape
ALSO GREAT
- Premium Brown Bark Mulch by Lowe's
- Cyber Tech 18-Light LED String Light Set by Lamps Plus
- Dog-Ear Picket Vinyl Fence, White by Catalyst Fence Solutions
- Quarziti 2.0 24″ Paver in Glacier by Belgard
- Max Spread Brass Path & Area Light by Volt Lighting
EXTERIOR OF HOME
From paint colors to windows and doors, these picks elevate your home's exterior and set the tone for all that follows—creating the perfect backdrop for a beautiful yard.
- Sadie Sconce by Rejuvenation
- Cloud Cover by Benjamin Moore
- Coastline Bi-Fold Door by Marvin
- Rough Cut Veneer in Casa Blanca by Eldorado Stone
ALSO GREAT
- Post Mount Locking Mailbox by Adoorn
- Cedar A/C Privacy Screen by Wayfair
- Graphite by Benjamin Moore
ABOUT YARDZEN
Mill Valley, CA–based Yardzen is the leading landscape design platform that delivers a best-in-class landscape design experience, factoring a client's individual aesthetic, unique property characteristics and climate. Yardzen has won numerous awards since its inception in 2018, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Apartment Therapy Changemakers, and Inc. Magazine's Female Founders List.
Media contact: Alisa Richter [email protected]
Media Contact
Alisa Richter, Yardzen, 1 888-927-3936, [email protected], www.yardzen.com
SOURCE Yardzen
Share this article