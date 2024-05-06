Yardzen Introduces Pro Designs: a Brand New Way for Outdoor and Landscape Contractors to Leverage Yardzen's Design Platform to Inspire Their Customers

Yardzen Pro Designs offers a first-time way for contractors to incorporate beautiful custom design into their sales process easily and without up-front cost.

MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To broaden the reach of Yardzen's Innovative design platform and aid outdoor and landscape contractors in winning more business, Yardzen is today opening its services to pros with Yardzen Pro Designs, a new design offering tailored to the unique needs of contractors.

Yardzen Pro Designs works by allowing contractors to efficiently share information about a prospective customer's property and project, and quickly receive a custom design that they can present to help homeowners envision the potential of their outdoor space. In a pilot program for Yardzen Pro Designs, a significant majority of prospective customers who received a Yardzen Pro Design hired the contractor to complete the project – representing an unprecedented conversion rate, and reaffirming that designs unlock build.

Additionally, pricing for Yardzen Pro Designs was thoughtfully structured to be as contractor-friendly as possible, and solidify Yardzen as a true partner to contractors. Yardzen Pro 2D Designs are offered at no up-front cost to contractors, with a small referral fee if the contractor is hired by the prospective client. Providing exceptional design at zero up front cost to contractors is revolutionary in the landscaping industry and gets Yardzen closer to its goal of every outdoor renovation project in the U.S. beginning with Yardzen.

"I've been using Yardzen Pro Designs for the past month and so far haven't lost a single project where I incorporated a design. It's clear that Pro Designs helps people envision potential and contractors earn their business," said Chris Gosselin, Founder of Texan Landscape Group, an early Yardzen Pro Designs user. "Yardzen Pro Designs has completely changed the way we interact with homeowners who approach us about an outdoor project."

"Yardzen's business is predicated on the idea that design unlocks build. Homeowners are able to get unstuck when they can visualize the potential of their outdoor space. But that visualization step is historically missing in the classic scenario where a homeowner begins a project by connecting directly with a contractor," said Adam Messner, Co-Founder and GM of Contractor Operations at Yardzen. "Yardzen Pro Designs means contractors, too, can now provide that awe-inspiring visualization experience to their clients."

Yardzen is the innovative online landscape design and build platform that uses technology including AI, satellite imagery, and data science to deliver a fundamentally better client experience, and ultimately, a beautiful and functional outdoor space. Without visiting a property, Yardzen's platform creates a fully custom design that factors in the homeowner's aesthetic preferences and style, the unique characteristics of their property – such as sun, shade patterns, and slope – and the plants and building materials that thrive.

How can contractors access Yardzen Pro Designs? Contractors can apply to become part of the Yardzen Pro Network to access Yardzen Pro Designs here: https://yardzen.com/contractors

About Yardzen

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is changing the landscape design and build industries by delivering a fundamentally better experience to homeowners and contractors, alike, with tech and AI at the core. From the online studio to the field, clients are treated to a custom design firm experience that respects their time and aligns with their priorities, before being connected to a network of vetted pros who can bring their design or concepts to life. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative companies, Apartment Therapy's Changemakers and Inc. Female Founded 100. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.

