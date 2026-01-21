Yardzen Launches First-Ever Trade Rewards Program, Extending Insider Trade Pricing to All Clients to Furnish, Decorate and Complete their Yards

Partnership with Crate & Barrel, CB2 and other leading brands offers previously exclusive trade pricing to all Yardzen clients
MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardzen, the leading outdoor design and build platform, today announced the launch of Yardzen Trade Rewards, a program that extends trade-level discounts to all Yardzen clients through partnerships with leading home and design brands. Launch partners include Crate & Barrel, CB2, Neighbor, Outer, Cowboy Pools and Elements Home.
Trade discounts have historically been reserved for interior designers, architects and other industry professionals and remain unspoken in the world of home renovation. Yardzen Trade Rewards opens this pricing tier to homeowners working with Yardzen on their outdoor renovation projects, broadening access and making it even easier to bring their Yardzen yard to life.
"The home and design industry has long extended insider trade discounts to talent within the trade, but home renovators have never before had access, themselves, to these offers, despite ultimately footing the bill," said Allison Messner, Co-Founder and CEO of Yardzen. "Through partnerships with world-class home and design brands, we're opening access to this previously exclusive pricing tier and making it even easier to bring the dream of a Yardzen yard to life."
"Outdoor spaces have become central to how people live, entertain and create a home with purpose," said Michelle Foss Head of Business Sales, Crate & Barrel Holdings. "Partnering with Yardzen allows us to connect with homeowners at the moment they are making design decisions and provide them with products that help bring their vision to life."
"Great outdoor design deserves exceptionally designed and functional outdoor furniture," said Chris Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Neighbor. "Yardzen clients are already thinking intentionally about their spaces, and we're excited to make it easier for them to complete their outdoor spaces.
"At Outer, we believe your backyard should be an extension of your home," said Jiake Liu, Founder and CEO of Outer. "Yardzen clients are already investing in that vision, and we're excited to make it easier for them to complete the picture."
To learn more and get started, visit www.yardzen.com/rewards.
