Yardzen Launches First-Ever Trade Rewards Program, Extending Insider Trade Pricing to All Clients to Furnish, Decorate and Complete their Yards

"Partnering with Yardzen allows us to connect with homeowners at the moment they are making design decisions and provide them with products that help bring their vision to life," said Michelle Foss Head of Business Sales, Crate & Barrel Holdings. Post this

"The home and design industry has long extended insider trade discounts to talent within the trade, but home renovators have never before had access, themselves, to these offers, despite ultimately footing the bill," said Allison Messner, Co-Founder and CEO of Yardzen. "Through partnerships with world-class home and design brands, we're opening access to this previously exclusive pricing tier and making it even easier to bring the dream of a Yardzen yard to life."

"Outdoor spaces have become central to how people live, entertain and create a home with purpose," said Michelle Foss Head of Business Sales, Crate & Barrel Holdings. "Partnering with Yardzen allows us to connect with homeowners at the moment they are making design decisions and provide them with products that help bring their vision to life."

"Great outdoor design deserves exceptionally designed and functional outdoor furniture," said Chris Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Neighbor. "Yardzen clients are already thinking intentionally about their spaces, and we're excited to make it easier for them to complete their outdoor spaces.

"At Outer, we believe your backyard should be an extension of your home," said Jiake Liu, Founder and CEO of Outer. "Yardzen clients are already investing in that vision, and we're excited to make it easier for them to complete the picture."

To learn more and get started, visit www.yardzen.com/rewards.

Media Contact

Meagan Halley, Yardzen, 1 888-927-3936, [email protected], www.yardzen.com

SOURCE Yardzen