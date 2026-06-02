Yardzen Names 2026 the Year of "The Experiential Yard" in Annual Outdoor Living Trend Report

"The focus has shifted away from what a yard contains to how it makes you feel." Post this

"The experience of designing a yard is changing, and I couldn't be more excited about where we sit. As the only nationwide landscape design platform, we have a unique vantage point: we can track these shifts in real time and get ahead of them to create real impact for our clients," says Allison Messner, CEO and co-founder of Yardzen. "What we're seeing is that homeowners increasingly know how they want to feel in their outdoor space, but they're still unsure where to start or what's actually possible in their own yard. That tension is exactly what inspired us to build and launch YardAI."

Against a record $522 billion home renovation market*, spending is shifting away from excess and toward something quieter and more personal: privacy, atmosphere, wellness, and a deeper connection to place. At Yardzen, the average cost of an outdoor project has increased by 11% year over year, as homeowners invest more intentionally.

Drawing from 6 years of proprietary data across tens of thousands of real Yardzen projects nationwide, the report identifies several defining trends shaping outdoor living in 2026:

Trend Summary

Planting takes the lead: Requests for native planting, pollinator gardens, and climate-adapted species increased 23% year over year as homeowners prioritize ecological performance, wellness, and regional identity.

Soft yards replace rigid outdoor layouts: Curved pathways, layered planting beds, gravel gardens, and organic geometry are replacing highly structured outdoor spaces in favor of landscapes that feel more natural, immersive, and connected to their surroundings.

Privacy and microclimate become luxury amenities: Privacy-focused design elements increased by another 10% year over year following a 22% jump the prior year, while requests for shade and cooling features rose by 13% as homeowners prioritize comfort, refuge, and a restorative atmosphere.

The lawn continues to shrink: Traditional lawn square footage declined 25% year over year, replaced by native grasses, clover blends, gravel gardens, and layered groundcovers that require less water and maintenance while delivering greater texture and regional character.

Daily living replaces occasional entertaining: Outdoor spaces are increasingly designed around routine and ritual: morning coffee areas, edible gardens, plunge pools, shaded reading corners, outdoor showers, and flexible "party patios" that support everyday life. These aren't features. They are habits made spatial.

A natural palette emerges: Green defines the color story of 2026, with designers drawing on the tones and textures of surrounding landscapes rather than imposing high-contrast palettes disconnected from place.

The Patio Party: Functional, flexible gathering spaces directly off the home, designed for seamless everyday indoor outdoor living.

A smarter starting point with AI: YardAI by Yardzen, trained on tens of thousands of real Yardzen projects, gives homeowners a regionally grounded design concept before they ever speak to a designer, closing the gap between inspiration and execution. Rather than replacing designers, it removes friction at the earliest stage, helping homeowners visualize what's possible before committing to a full design.

"Taken as a whole, these trends represent a shift in priorities that is teeming with positivity. The emphasis is on wellness, within and without, and the thinking has risen to a more expansive scale. Clients are focused on ends, not means, paying more attention to broad design outcomes than to the discrete, less impactful details that once controlled the dialogue," says Kevin Lenhart, Design Director and Landscape Architect at Yardzen. "There is also an undercurrent of generosity. On every front, the designs give back: to nature, to the community, and to homeowners."

For the full Outdoor Living Trend Report, visit yardzen.com.

About Yardzen

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is the only nationwide platform for landscape design and build, reimagining how American homeowners create outdoor spaces. Yardzen's in-house designers draw on expertise from tens of thousands of projects across the country to deliver custom designs tailored to each client's lifestyle, budget, and vision. When the design is complete, Yardzen connects homeowners with a vetted builder from its trusted pro network to bring it to life. The company has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Apartment Therapy's Changemakers, and Inc.'s Female-Founded 100. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.

*Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, 2026 Housing Perspectives

Media Contact

Jamie Werner, Yardzen, 1 888-927-3936, [email protected], https://yardzen.com

SOURCE Yardzen