Yardzen Unveils 2026 Design Awards, the Outdoor Industry's Only Data-Backed Product Awards

The only program based on a complete designer-to-homeowner-and-builder feedback loop, ensuring winners are selected based on the products most specified by designers, beloved by homeowners, and trusted by builders. Post this

The data-backed awards are curated by Yardzen Design Director Kevin Lenhart with input from Yardzen's design team, whose recommendations are shaped by years of real, human-led landscape design across the country. This means the Yardzen Design Awards are the only program based on a complete designer-to-homeowner-and-builder feedback loop, ensuring winners are selected based on the products most specified by designers, beloved by homeowners, and trusted by builders.

This year's winners, including products from Crate & Barrel, Sonos, Recess, Cowboy Pools, PebbleTec, Belgard, Neighbor, Hudson Grace, Outer and more, are organized around how homeowners use their yards: Lounge, Cooking & Dining, Wellness & Relaxation, Kids & Fun, Gardening, and Innovative Products & Materials. Across Yardzen's portfolio of completed projects, these are the brands that show up again and again in the yards clients love most.

"Unique to Yardzen is we don't just design beautiful, functional yards – we style them, too. Our design team spends the year researching the innovative products across all outdoor categories so we may offer the very best and most personalized product and material recommendations to our clients," said Allison Messner, CEO and cofounder of Yardzen. "Reimagining a homeowner's outdoor space is a great privilege, and we couldn't do it without the products from this year's winners of the Yardzen Design Awards. We're thrilled to honor these great brands and spotlight the products they make."

Learn more about the 2026 Yardzen Design Awards.

About Yardzen

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is the leading landscape design-and-build platform, reimagining how American homeowners create outdoor spaces. Yardzen's in-house designers draw on expertise from tens of thousands of projects nationwide to deliver custom designs tailored to each client's lifestyle, budget, and vision. Yardzen then connects homeowners with vetted local builders through its trusted pro network to bring their designs to life. The company has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Apartment Therapy's Changemakers, and Inc.'s Female-Founded 100. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Werner, Yardzen, 1 888-927-3936, [email protected], https://yardzen.com

SOURCE Yardzen