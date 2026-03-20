YASH Technologies and Bizagi Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Advance Agentic AI and Business Orchestration Across the Enterprise

"Success in the next generation of automation requires partners who understand the nuances of enterprise-scale AI integration", said Gustavo Gomez, CEO at Bizagi. Post this

Many large enterprises continue to operate with fragmented automation estates - isolated solutions that address individual inefficiencies without driving systemic change. The YASH–Bizagi alliance is designed to address this directly, combining YASH's extensive experience in managing large-scale enterprise environments with Bizagi's proven AI-native platform capabilities. This includes AI Workers that augment human productivity, AI Agents capable of autonomous task execution, and low-code orchestration that connects people, process, systems, AI and data within a single governed environment.

"Success in the next generation of automation requires partners who understand the nuances of enterprise-scale AI integration. YASH Technologies has the global footprint, technical depth, and implementation discipline to leverage the full potential of the Bizagi platform", said Gustavo Gomez, CEO at Bizagi. "We are thrilled to be working together to enable organizations to orchestrate AI and human effort across their businesses with all the governance that the enterprise demands."

Drawing on more than three decades of enterprise transformation experience across manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, and financial services, YASH Technologies brings to this alliance a depth of domain knowledge and a global delivery capability that positions both organizations to help enterprises realize the full potential of intelligent process automation, today and in the years ahead.

Bizagi's AI capabilities are proven by numerous organizations leveraging them for critical business processes. Bizagi holds the Microsoft Certified Software Designations for AI in both Financial Services and Manufacturing, demonstrating that the platform meets the highest standards for security, interoperability and real-world customer success.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies helps enterprises reimagine what's possible and accelerate transformation with an AI-first approach that is consultative and value-centric. As a global technology integrator, YASH brings together strategic advisory, deep industry expertise, and innovative accelerators to deliver business outcomes at scale. By embedding AI across frameworks and services, we enable organizations to modernize applications, unlock value from business data, optimize infrastructure, and create secure, intuitive experiences for their employees, customers, and partners. Headquartered in the U.S. and with an extensive network of global delivery centers, YASH serves clients across six continents. The company is appraised at CMMI-DEV V2.0 Level 5 and certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2011. Learn more at www.yash.com.

About Bizagi

Bizagi is an enterprise software company that enables transformation through business orchestration. Its platform empowers users to create low-code apps with built-in AI that automate business processes. The intuitive and business-friendly technology boosts collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster results. Bizagi powers global brands, including DHL, Unilever, Caterpillar and Old Mutual.

Media Contact

Tim Burton, Bizagi, 44 1234567891, [email protected], Bizagi

SOURCE Bizagi