Yaskawa Europe and Fizyr Leverage Partnership to Deliver Hygienic Handling Solutions for the Food and Life Sciences Industries

Van Wees Waalwijk and Alpha Robotica bring best-of-breed expertise for system components and design
DELFT, Netherlands, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fizyr, providing the world's most capable vision AI, and Yaskawa Europe, one of the world's leading manufacturers in the fields of drive technology, industrial automation and robotics, announce a new automated hygienic handling solution for the food and life sciences industries. The solution comes on the heels of Fizyr and Yaskawa announcing an expanded partnership, including a non-exclusive go-to-market strategy for Europe. The hygienic handling solution utilizes Yaskawa's new HD-series robots, Fizyr PANOPTIC vision AI, a binpick food cell from Van Wees Waalwijk, and programming support from Alpha Robotica.
"Hygienic applications such as food picking and laboratory automation have very high standards for cleanliness and accuracy," said Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr. "Yaskawa's new HD series of robots exceed those standards, achieving an IP69K rating, to ensure cleanliness and consumer safety. But what makes these solutions truly unparalleled is each partner leveraging its expertise; when we each focus on the pieces we do best, we can create magic."
The initial installation is for a salad production company, where two HD7 robots place pieces of raw peppers and bags of salad dressing in bowls of lettuce. Fizyr PANOPTIC accurately determines the position of the objects and the correct placement position. Designed for mobility, the machine can be wheeled to the correct place on the production line. With all necessary components included, operation is as simple as connecting it to the power supply and compressed air and choosing the program. The machine is equipped with a turntable and accommodates four crates of ingredients for the salads allowing the line to continue running during a crate change.
"This hygienic automation solution is an excellent example of the potential we saw when engaging in a cooperation agreement with Fizyr," said Pär Tornemo, Senior Vice President Robotics Division of Yaskawa Europe. "Their advanced computer vision and deep expertise unlocks the possibilities of robotic automation for limitless applications around the globe. We expect this is the first of many."
About Fizyr
Fizyr provides the most capable vision AI for high-variance automation. Fizyr PANOPTICTM is the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, maximizing robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr PANOPTIC enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance. https://fizyr.com
About Yaskawa
Yaskawa is one of the world's leading manufacturers in the fields of drive technology, industrial automation and robotics. Always striving to optimize the productivity and efficiency of machines and industrial systems with innovations that contribute to the advancement of social development and clean, safe and sustainable workplaces.
https://www.yaskawa.eu.com
