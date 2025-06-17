Yaskawa Europe and Fizyr Leverage Partnership to Deliver Hygienic Handling Solutions for the Food and Life Sciences Industries

This hygienic automation solution is an excellent example of the potential we saw when engaging in a cooperation agreement with Fizyr. Post this

The initial installation is for a salad production company, where two HD7 robots place pieces of raw peppers and bags of salad dressing in bowls of lettuce. Fizyr PANOPTIC accurately determines the position of the objects and the correct placement position. Designed for mobility, the machine can be wheeled to the correct place on the production line. With all necessary components included, operation is as simple as connecting it to the power supply and compressed air and choosing the program. The machine is equipped with a turntable and accommodates four crates of ingredients for the salads allowing the line to continue running during a crate change.

"This hygienic automation solution is an excellent example of the potential we saw when engaging in a cooperation agreement with Fizyr," said Pär Tornemo, Senior Vice President Robotics Division of Yaskawa Europe. "Their advanced computer vision and deep expertise unlocks the possibilities of robotic automation for limitless applications around the globe. We expect this is the first of many."

About Fizyr

Fizyr provides the most capable vision AI for high-variance automation. Fizyr PANOPTICTM is the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, maximizing robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr PANOPTIC enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance. https://fizyr.com

About Yaskawa

Yaskawa is one of the world's leading manufacturers in the fields of drive technology, industrial automation and robotics. Always striving to optimize the productivity and efficiency of machines and industrial systems with innovations that contribute to the advancement of social development and clean, safe and sustainable workplaces.

https://www.yaskawa.eu.com

