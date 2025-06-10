Yazaki North America and MOTER Technologies Form Financial Partnership for Future Strategic Collaboration

"We are deeply honored and encouraged to have formed this strategic financial partnership with the Yazaki Group... we will strive to develop innovative insurance products and services by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data science," said Kenji Fujii, Founder & CEO, MOTER Technologies, Inc. Post this

The mobility industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation driven by new technologies and trends such as electrification, autonomous driving, connected cars, and sharing economy. With technologies advancing and new mobility services arising, risks associated with mobility are changing and getting even more complex and it is becoming harder for mobility business players to analyze and manage such risks. Yazaki and MOTER have agreed to partner to develop and promote AI-based insurance services to provide solutions for such players in the accelerating DX environment.

Shared Vision

MOTER already deploys sophisticated AI to power its real-time insurance software. By integrating Yazaki's cutting-edge AI research with MOTER's data-science platform and deep U.S. insurance expertise, the partnership will unlock next-generation risk analytics and accident reduction solutions that promote a safer, more sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Partnership Details

Under the agreement, Yazaki North America will make a strategic equity investment in MOTER, with the transaction closed on June 10, 2025. Together, the companies will create value for the mobility society by fusing MOTER's insurance-software risk-analysis methodologies with Yazaki's advanced AI to reduce accidents. They will also explore new business opportunities in the U.S. mobility market – working with automakers and mobility service providers by leveraging the distinct strengths each partner brings to the table.

"We are very pleased to announce the signing of our financial agreement with MOTER.

Yazaki Corporation has been engaged in the automotive industry for many years, and the industry is now undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation driven by trends such as CASE and MaaS.

Yazaki's corporate policy is to be 'A corporation in step with the world' and 'A corporation needed by society'. Through this partnership, we aim to develop AI-driven innovations that serve society and deliver meaningful solutions to the world," said Ko Yazaki, Representative Director & Executive Vice President, Yazaki Corporation.

"Since we began discussions in 2021, I find it deeply meaningful that the ongoing dialogue we have built with MOTER has now come to fruition in the form of this financial partnership. The Yazaki Group sees strong synergy between MOTER's products and services and our AI-powered traffic accident reduction solutions currently under development within our AI & Digital Division. Through our investment in MOTER, we aim to contribute to the realization of a safer, more secure, and sustainable mobility society," said Kenichi Fujisawa, President & CEO, Yazaki North America, Inc.

"We are working to transform how we engage with our customers through digital innovation, aiming to further advance our CSV × DX* initiatives. As part of this effort, MOTER was established in April 2021 to develop insurance software that can be embedded in in-vehicle devices, as well as next-gen insurance products and services tailored to electric and autonomous vehicles. Through this partnership, we will deliver new value that helps address challenges in the mobility industry and contribute to the advancement of the mobility society as a whole," said Mitsuru Yamaguchi, Representative Director & Executive Vice President, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.

*CSV × DX: Creating Shared Value through Digital Transformation.

"We are deeply honored and encouraged to have formed this strategic financial partnership with the Yazaki Group, a company that holds a world-leading share in wire harnesses and has a strong track record in components for EVs and hybrid vehicles, with a deep understanding of the inner workings of automobiles. Together with the Yazaki Group, we will strive to develop innovative insurance products and services by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data science," said Kenji Fujii, Founder & CEO, MOTER Technologies, Inc.

Yazaki Corporation Group

The Yazaki Group operates in three core business areas: the Automotive Equipment Business, which provides its main product, wire harnesses; the Instrumentation Business, which supplies onboard devices for commercial vehicles; and the Environmental Systems Business, which offers products such as electric wires, air-conditioning units, solar thermal equipment, and gas devices.

Yazaki holds a world-leading share in the wire harness market and a top-tier share in Japan for commercial vehicle onboard devices such as digital tachographs and dashcams.

Yazaki North America, headquartered in Michigan, USA, is a U.S. subsidiary of Yazaki Corporation. In addition to the manufacturing and sales of its core product, automotive wire harnesses, the company is engaged in technology development, R&D activities, and new business development within North and Central America.

Yazaki Corporation's AI & Digital Division leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI to analyze the Yazaki Group's vast mobility data, factory data, and energy data. Through this, the division aims to create new value that contributes to solving societal challenges.

MOTER Technologies, Inc.

MOTER was established in April 2021 in California, U.S.A., as a wholly owned subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., with the goal of conducting R&D on insurance software rooted in a software-first philosophy. The company is developing next-gen insurance products and services compatible with EVs and autonomous vehicles, leveraging technologies such as edge computing- a distributed computing approach where data is processed and analyzed directly on IoT devices- and computer vision to enable insurance software that can be embedded into in-vehicle devices.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is committed to "supporting the future of customers, communities, and society through CSV × Digital Transformation (DX)." By leveraging cutting-edge and proprietary technologies, digital tools, and data- as well as collaborating with distinctive partners- we aim to deliver new value that truly meets the evolving needs of our customers and society. Through our domestic and international businesses, we are also actively engaged in addressing social and regional issues on a global scale in partnership with our customers and communities.

To learn more about this partnership or explore how MOTER's platform can power your insurance solutions, please contact: Tets Hosoda, CFO at [email protected] and/or Shaun Sato, EVP at [email protected].

