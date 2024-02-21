Yazara Awarded PCI MPoC Certification for its Isolated SoftPOS SDK

All businesses can now implement SoftPOS without hardware

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yazara, a global leader in SoftPOS technology and the payment acceptance industry, today announced that it is now recognized as a Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) certified vendor by the Payment Card Industry PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). Yazara's cloud-based SaaS point-of-sale solution provides merchants who are unable to accept digital payments with a low-cost, secure, effortless, and modern solution to support their goals of increasing sales/revenue and improving customer experience. Yazara is the first PCI MPoC-certified isolated SoftPOS SDK, which provides increased integrity, faster integrations, and lighter security assessments. MPoC certification serves as an indicator of a product that has been evaluated for compliance against the standards established by the PCI SSC.

Powered by years of global experience in the SoftPOS and payments vertical, and with over 35 projects deployed worldwide, Yazara is well positioned to shake up the payments acceptance industry. Yazara's payment software turns any NFC enabled smartphone into an acceptance device and provides merchants who were previously not able to accept digital payments or want to quickly augment their existing POS estate with a solution. The solution enables payment acceptance both on NFC enabled Android and Apple iOS devices such as a smart phone, tablet, or mobile device with any of the major global payment schemes, such as Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover. Implementations on Apple iOS devices are currently being deployed in Europe.

The PCI Security Standards Council released the new MPoC Standard on 16th November 2022, which built on its previously established SPoC and CPoC standards. MPoC standard certification is designed to enable increased flexibility for payment acceptance and bolster the development of innovative COTS-based payment acceptance solutions.

"As the world continues to migrate towards a cashless society, the security challenges also evolve" said Albert Comas, CEO of Yazara. "Carrying significant amounts of cash has implications relative to physical security, not only for the individual consumer but also the accepting merchant. The transition to digital payments, while eliminating the physical security challenges, brings on new security concerns that were not present in a cash-based transaction. PCI's latest MPoC standard, along with the comprehensive certification process, addresses these challenges head-on, allowing consumers and merchants alike to feel confident that their transactions will be handled in a secure manner."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Yazara in recent months, including another 25+ projects currently being implemented, totaling over 60 projects globally, and with an ever-growing base of over 80,000 active devices. With new directives from international schemes about MPoC compliance for new projects, this certification becomes time critical as no new SoftPOS projects are allowed if they are not using an MPoC certified solution.

To learn more about Yazara, please visit A Better POS Solution | Yazara.

About Yazara:

Yazara, founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, is a software development company with a long heritage and an established leadership position in SoftPOS and the payment acceptance industry. Yazara provides a leading, innovative SoftPOS solution and payment acceptance suite, with more than 35 projects deployed worldwide, designed to transform all Android and Apple iOS smartphones and tablets into POS terminals. It allows merchants of all sizes to securely accept EMV payments of any amount with contactless cards, mobile wallets, and wearables on their own mobile devices. This includes our PIN CVM Solution which supports all global and most local EMV Kernels. For detailed information please visit our website: https://yazara.com/

Media Contact

Michael Becce, MWW, 732-616-1162, [email protected], https://yazara.com/

SOURCE Yazara