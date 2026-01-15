ĀYŌDÈ Achieves CSA STAR Level 1 Attestation with Listing in CSA STAR Registry

"Earning CSA STAR Level 1 reflects our obligation to operate with clarity, discipline, and accountability - especially when serving students, educators, and institutional partners," said James Dungan, Executive Director of ĀYŌDÈ. Post this

CSA STAR is the world's largest cloud assurance program, aligning cloud security practices with globally recognized standards through the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). Level 1 attestation signals that an organization has formally documented and publicly disclosed its security controls in accordance with CSA guidance.

The CSA STAR attestation supports ĀYŌDÈ's broader security and compliance roadmap, which emphasizes:

Defense-in-depth cloud architecture





Least-privilege identity and access management





Secure handling of educational and student-related data





Alignment with frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001

As a public benefit corporation, ĀYŌDÈ designs and operates its digital platforms with security, privacy, and resilience embedded from the outset. Achieving CSA STAR Level 1 reinforces the organization's commitment to responsible innovation while advancing equitable access to high-quality digital education.

About ĀYŌDÈ

ĀYŌDÈ (The Organization for the Advancement of Youth through Opportunities in Digital Education) is a public benefit corporation dedicated to expanding access to rigorous, secure, and inclusive computing education nationwide.

For more information, visit https://ayode.institute or view ĀYŌDÈ's CSA STAR listing at https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/star/registry/ayode.

