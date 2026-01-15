ĀYŌDÈ Achieves CSA STAR Level 1 Attestation with Listing in CSA STAR Registry

ĀYŌDÈ Achieves CSA STAR Level 1 Attestation, Demonstrating Commitment to Cloud Security and Transparency
ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ĀYŌDÈ (The Organization for the Advancement of Youth through Opportunities in Digital Education) announced today that it has achieved Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 1 Attestation, underscoring its commitment to cloud security best practices, transparency, and responsible data stewardship. The CSA STAR Level 1 designation is based on the publication and review of ĀYŌDÈ's Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), which provides public insight into the organization's security controls, governance framework, and operational safeguards. ĀYŌDÈ's attestation is now publicly listed in the CSA STAR Registry.
"Earning CSA STAR Level 1 reflects our obligation to operate with clarity, discipline, and accountability - especially when serving students, educators, and institutional partners," said James Dungan, Executive Director of ĀYŌDÈ. "Trust is foundational to our mission, and this attestation makes our security posture transparent and verifiable."
CSA STAR is the world's largest cloud assurance program, aligning cloud security practices with globally recognized standards through the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). Level 1 attestation signals that an organization has formally documented and publicly disclosed its security controls in accordance with CSA guidance.
The CSA STAR attestation supports ĀYŌDÈ's broader security and compliance roadmap, which emphasizes:
- Defense-in-depth cloud architecture
- Least-privilege identity and access management
- Secure handling of educational and student-related data
- Alignment with frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001
As a public benefit corporation, ĀYŌDÈ designs and operates its digital platforms with security, privacy, and resilience embedded from the outset. Achieving CSA STAR Level 1 reinforces the organization's commitment to responsible innovation while advancing equitable access to high-quality digital education.
About ĀYŌDÈ
ĀYŌDÈ (The Organization for the Advancement of Youth through Opportunities in Digital Education) is a public benefit corporation dedicated to expanding access to rigorous, secure, and inclusive computing education nationwide.
For more information, visit https://ayode.institute or view ĀYŌDÈ's CSA STAR listing at https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/star/registry/ayode.
