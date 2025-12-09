ĀYŌDÈ LLC and the Air & Space Forces Association, Sam Johnson Chapter, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver Flight Path:// Cyber Event II (Dallas – 2026)

ĀYŌDÈ and the Air & Space Forces Association Announce Joint Launch of Flight Path:// Cyber Event II (Dallas – 2026)

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ĀYŌDÈ LLC and the Air & Space Forces Association, Sam Johnson Chapter, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver Flight Path:// Cyber Event II (Dallas – 2026)—a regional initiative expanding access to computer science and cybersecurity education for North Texas students and beyond. The collaboration advances a shared mission to strengthen STEM pathways through a structured, multi-phase program culminating in an end-of-summer, 2026 in-person cybersecurity competition.

As part of ĀYŌDÈ's commitment to community outreach and equitable access, the program will include dedicated funding to support a Native American student team through cooperation with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), a national organization focused on increasing the representation, success, and leadership of Indigenous peoples in STEM through mentorship, academic support, and community-building.

Program Overview

Training: Virtual and in-person instruction supporting up to 2,500 students.

Preparation: Targeted preparatory sessions for up to 1,000 participants.

Main Event: A ranked cybersecurity competition for up to 500 high-school students ages 13 and above.

ĀYŌDÈ will lead instructional delivery, curriculum development, technical infrastructure, and operations. The AFA Sam Johnson Chapter will provide program support and manage charitable contributions designated for the event. Both organizations will jointly engage donors, conduct outreach, and coordinate program execution.

About ĀYŌDÈ

ĀYŌDÈ LLC is a public benefit corporation expanding youth access to high-quality digital education, including computer science and cybersecurity.

About the AFA Sam Johnson Chapter

The AFA Sam Johnson Chapter is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting aerospace education and STEM development across North Texas.

ĀYŌDÈ — [email protected]

AFA Sam Johnson Chapter — https://www.afa.org

Media Contact

James Dungan, ĀYŌDÈ LLC, 1 (877) 276-1707, [email protected], https://ayode.institute

