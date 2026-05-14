ĀYŌDÈ Institute and Air & Space Forces Association Launch "Set Your Vector" Cybersecurity Initiative for North Texas Students

"Set Your Vector helps strengthen the future STEM and cyber workforce by connecting students with real-world challenges, mentorship, and hands-on experience while developing the technical talent our nation will increasingly depend upon." — Lt. Gen. John Campbell, USAF (Ret.) Post this

Registration and team formation for the competition will officially begin on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. CDT. Students, educators, parents, mentors, and sponsors can find program details, registration information, and participation requirements at https://setyourvector.com.

The program includes:

Virtual and in-person cybersecurity instruction supporting up to 2,500 students

Preparatory sessions for up to 1,000 participants

A ranked, in-person cybersecurity competition for up to 500 high school students ages 13 and above

ĀYŌDÈ Institute will lead curriculum development, instructional delivery, technical infrastructure, and event operations. The AFA Sam Johnson Chapter will provide program support and manage charitable contributions designated for the initiative. Both organizations will jointly coordinate outreach, sponsorship engagement, and program execution.

"Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important fields in the country, yet access to early exposure and high-quality learning opportunities still varies significantly depending on where a student attends school," said James Dugan, Executive Director of ĀYŌDÈ Institute. "Set Your Vector is about widening that doorway and helping students recognize that a future in cybersecurity is achievable, meaningful, and within reach."

The organizations are also assembling panels featuring leaders from both the public and private cybersecurity sectors to provide students with insight into career opportunities, national security challenges, and the future of digital defense. Corporate and community sponsors will help support student participation, educational resources, mentorship opportunities, and operational logistics for the event. The organizations also announced that Frank Zaborowski, Director of Competition Operations for the CyberPatriot Program, will participate as a keynote speaker for the initiative. Zaborowski brings extensive experience in national cybersecurity education and student cyber competitions, further reinforcing the program's emphasis on workforce development and hands-on cybersecurity learning.

Lt. Gen. John Campbell, USAF (Ret.), President of the AFA Sam Johnson Chapter, emphasized the importance of preparing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. "Programs like Set Your Vector help strengthen the future STEM and cyber workforce by connecting students with real-world challenges, mentorship, and hands-on experience," said Campbell. "This initiative reflects our commitment to investing in young people and helping develop the technical talent our nation will increasingly depend upon."

The launch of "Set Your Vector" aligns with ĀYŌDÈ's broader mission of advancing equitable access to high-quality digital education while maintaining strong operational and security standards, including its recently announced CSA STAR Level 1 Attestation for cloud security transparency and governance.

Organizations, industry professionals, and community leaders interested in sponsorship opportunities, mentorship participation, or panel involvement are encouraged to contact the program organizers at [email protected] or visit https://setyourvector.com for additional information.

About ĀYŌDÈ Institute

ĀYŌDÈ (The Organization for the Advancement of Youth through Opportunities in Digital Education) is a public benefit corporation dedicated to expanding youth access to high-quality digital education, including computer science, cybersecurity, and advanced technology training.

https://ayode.institute

About the Air & Space Forces Association, Sam Johnson Chapter

The Air & Space Forces Association, Sam Johnson Chapter, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting aerospace education, STEM development, and advocacy for the United States Air Force and United States Space Force throughout North Texas.

https://www.afa.org

Media Contact

James Dungan, Executive Director, ĀYŌDÈ Institute, 1 (877) 276-1707, [email protected], https://ayode.institute

SOURCE ĀYŌDÈ Institute