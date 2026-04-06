Yellow House Collective Expands Leadership Team, Taps Industry Veterans Lisa Torres and Miranda Gonzalez to Drive Cultural Innovation

Yellow House Collective, a cultural integration company, appoints industry veterans Lisa Torres and Miranda Gonzalez. This move strengthens the Collective's ability to seamlessly integrate brands across content, experiences, talent and creator-led AI Storyworlds, making cultural integration scalable and measurable.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellow House Collective, the cultural integration company founded earlier this year, has tapped Lisa Torres, in strategic partnership with her firm The LIT Group, to serve as head of brand & measurement and Miranda Gonzalez as head of story and original IP. The leadership expansion strengthens the Collective's ability to move brands seamlessly across content, real-world experiences, talent and creator-led AI Storyworlds–turning cultural integration into scalable, measurable media.

Yellow House was founded by media and entertainment executive Maria Teresa Hernandez, known for architecting one of the first scalable virtual in-content advertising marketplaces. Her transformative work shapes how brands integrate into film, television and digital content at scale and includes collaborations with Fortune 500 brands such as L'Oréal, P&G, PepsiCo and Toyota.

"Yellow House Collective was built to move brands from adjacency into culture itself," says Hernandez. "I'm excited to welcome Lisa and Miranda, two of the most respected operators in advertising and entertainment, who have shaped the industry at scale. Now, we're building what comes next: an integration system designed to make culture accessible, intentional and scalable for brands in a way the industry hasn't fully realized."

Torres brings more than 30 years of executive experience to the role. Most recently, she served as president of Publicis Media's Centralized Multicultural Practice, where she oversaw a 140-person team and a $30 million Inclusion Investment Fund. She also co-founded the Once & For All Coalition to increase investment in cultural media and previously held senior leadership roles at Havas and Carat.

At Yellow House, Torres will deploy her proprietary cultural marketplace expertise to integrate the company's model into agency systems and capital allocation frameworks. This partnership reflects Yellow House's collective model, leveraging The LIT Group's specialized consultancy to extend its infrastructure for culture-driven growth.

"I am energized to join this powerhouse, woman-led collective and help institutionalize culture as a strategic investment discipline," says Torres. "We are building the infrastructure brands need to authentically measure and scale their impact within the audiences shaping today's marketplace."

Gonzalez, a Chicago-born writer, director, producer and cultural strategist, brings more than two decades of experience to the role. As a founding ensemble member of Teatro Luna and producing artistic director of UrbanTheater Company, she has built storytelling ecosystems rooted in cultural specificity and authentic representation.

As head of story and original IP, Gonzalez will lead narrative development across Yellow House's slate of scripted properties and vertical dramas, including AI-native Storyworlds designed for scale and integration.

"I've dedicated my life to authentic storytelling, stories that reflect the nuance and complexity of lived experiences that are so often overlooked or misrepresented on screen," says Gonzalez. "At Yellow House, we're empowering creators to shape and own their narratives, using creator-led AI to expand what's possible, not replace it. By building story-first worlds rooted in cultural truth, we're creating integration environments where brands can naturally belong, without disrupting the story or the audience's connection to it."

Yellow House Collective will host one-on-one meetings at ther 2026 ANA Brand Media GrowthFronts in New York City, April 8-9, 2026, offering a first look at exclusive integration opportunities in sports, entertainment and creator-led AI Storyworlds.

About Yellow House Collective

Yellow House Collective is a cultural integration company built for brands that want in–not adjacent–to culture. Operating across four integration environments–In Content, In Real Life, In AI Storyworlds and In Talent–the company enables brands to move seamlessly across content, creators and real-world moments, transforming cultural access into scalable, measurable media.

Media Contact

Kyle Rosenbaum, Yellow House Collective, 1 4048496777, [email protected], https://yellowhouseco.com

SOURCE Yellow House Collective