Yellow Leaf Hammocks Debuts Customizable Hammock Thrones

Customers can now customize the Hammock Throne to match their home aesthetic by mixing and matching the finish of the wood, the color of the steel base and hardware, and the style and colors of the hammock chair.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellow Leaf Hammocks, the b-corp social enterprise offering handwoven and ridiculously comfortable hammocks, debuts customizable Hammock Thrones.

The Hammock Throne is a beautifully-crafted piece of furniture with a wooden U-shaped chalice that fastens to a 360-degree swivel steel base and holds an ultra-soft hammock chair handwoven by women from hill tribes in Thailand — so customers can feel great while doing good.

Customers can now customize the Hammock Throne to match their home aesthetic by mixing and matching the finish of the wood, the color of the steel base and hardware, and the style and colors of the hammock chair.

Buttons on the website seamlessly recast the schemes so customers can create a truly bespoke addition to their home. Customers can tailor to their exact preferences:

The wood finish – The sustainable curved maple hardwood can be finished in a light oak or darker teak style.

The metal color – The powder coating of the anchor base and diecast metal hooks can be pure white or deep charcoal (the same super-tough coating used to protect Siberian gas pipelines from the elements).

The hammock chair style – Weatherproof performance yarn is hand-women into nine ready-to-ship designs named after vacation destinations, from the aquamarine hues of St. Lucia to the sandstone shade of Big Sur .

"We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking customization feature, providing our customers with unparalleled flexibility and creativity in designing their Hammock Throne," said Joe Demin, co-founder and Chief Relaxation Officer of Yellow Leaf Hammocks. "By harnessing the power of technology, we are enhancing the way people shop for outdoor furniture, empowering them to bring their vision to life."

The wooden throne is made by one of America's oldest furniture manufacturers whose operations date back to the early 1800s in Western New York. It is acclaimed for its expertise in domestic and tropical hardwoods and advances in sourcing from sustainably managed forests.

Purchases of the Hammock Throne mean that customers are not only empowering weavers to improve their living conditions but are helping to bolster the ranks of woodworking artisans in the USA.

About Yellow Leaf Hammocks – Founded a decade ago as an eco-luxury hammock social enterprise, the company is transforming the lives of the people in its value chain -- empowering marginalized hill tribes in Northern Thailand to make better lives for their families, and improving consumers' emotional and mental health through a daily ritual of relaxation. Yellow Leaf Hammocks is the only DTC company making hand-woven hammocks. And it's the only hammock company with such extensive innovations and new inventions and such a relentless focus on comfort – from inventing the first indoor hammock chair that swivels to developing an anti-flip and wobble-free hammock that packs down into the size of a football. After steady growth for several years, a 2020 appearance on Shark Tank and record investment on the TV show spurred broad expansion, including a deal to put a hammock in every cabin of Virgin Voyages, potentially reaching 1 million passengers a year.

Media Contact

Jenna Lee Scott, JLS PR, 1 8033712620, [email protected] , JLSPR.us

SOURCE JLS PR