Yellowbrick Data Platform Optimized for Dell Infrastructure to Deliver Seamless, Scalable Enterprise Solutions

Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and public sector entities, Yellowbrick supports complex enterprise data warehousing, application analytics, real-time analytics, and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) AI use cases – all with a focus on security, efficiency and a deploy anywhere philosophy.

Hybrid Cloud Benefits to On-Premises Data Solutions

The optimized Dell solution is designed for enterprises seeking a secure, efficient, and flexible data platform that can be deployed anywhere - on-premises, in private clouds or in co-location facilities.

Key challenges faced by organizations today include:

● Cloud data warehouse costs: Enterprises are increasingly looking for alternatives to the unpredictable costs of public cloud platforms.

● Security concerns: Growing cloud data breaches have led companies to prioritize more secure on-premises solutions.

● Data sovereignty: Stricter regulations require data to reside in more locations, including private data centers as well as public clouds.

Yellowbrick runs on Kubernetes, to provide the scalability and elasticity of a public cloud while ensuring the performance and security of on-premises infrastructure. Supported Kubernetes platforms include Red Hat OpenShift in addition to AKS, EKS and GKE. Yellowbrick's patented Direct Data Accelerator®, which offers in-memory analytics performance at a fraction of the cost, is now tuned for Dell infrastructure, including PowerEdge servers and PowerScale storage.

Yellowbrick's Data Platform is deployed across a wide range of vertical markets to address real-time analytics, AI/ML, and modern data warehousing workloads. Customers, including global insurers, telecoms, financial institutions, government agencies, and tech companies, have experienced the Yellowbrick advantage. Notable customers include Zurich Insurance, ACI Worldwide, LexisNexis, Menards, and the U.S. Navy.

