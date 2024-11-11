Yellowbrick Showcases Kubernetes-Integrated SQL Data Platform at KubeCon

Yellowbrick Data, a hybrid, multi-cloud data platform provider, today announced its participation in KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The groundbreaking Kubernetes Yellowbrick integration will be showcased in Booth R44, November 14-15 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellowbrick Data, a hybrid, multi-cloud data platform provider, today announced its participation in KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As the first data platform seamlessly integrated with Kubernetes, Yellowbrick's powerful technology enables the efficient scaling of resources as well as actionable insights to drive petabyte-scale analytics with high concurrency and low latency.
Key Kubernetes / Yellowbrick Features Highlighted at KubeCon:
- Cloud-Native, Kubernetes-Powered Architecture: Built on a Kubernetes-native architecture, the Yellowbrick data platform enables seamless integration and deployment in cloud-native environments. This allows organizations to deploy the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse anywhere Kubernetes is utilized, simplifying management in multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
- On-Demand Elastic Scaling: Leveraging Kubernetes orchestration, Yellowbrick's Virtual Compute Clusters (VCCs) enable users to dynamically provision, resize and manage resources based on workload demands, optimizing both cost and performance while ensuring high availability across clusters.
- Performance Boost for Containerized Workloads: With Yellowbrick's Direct Data Accelerator® technology, organizations can experience enhanced performance through reduced I/O overhead and resource consumption. The specialized Yellowbrick technology is designed to support petabyte-scale analytics with low latency and high concurrency, making it ideal for organizations leveraging Kubernetes for data-intensive applications.
Organizations with high-performance data-driven applications are encouraged to start a free trial of Yellowbrick's Data Platform built on Kubernetes here.
About Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management for highly secure private data clouds. Yellowbrick is a scalable, resilient SQL database that uses Kubernetes for cloud compatibility and management. It enables complete control over data by supporting self-hosting in public cloud, hybrid multi-cloud, or on-premises environments. Yellowbrick addresses data residency requirements to comply with local data protection regulations and company security policies. Learn more at www.yellowbrick.com
