Yellowbrick Showcases Kubernetes-Integrated SQL Data Platform at KubeCon

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellowbrick Data, a hybrid, multi-cloud data platform provider, today announced its participation in KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As the first data platform seamlessly integrated with Kubernetes, Yellowbrick's powerful technology enables the efficient scaling of resources as well as actionable insights to drive petabyte-scale analytics with high concurrency and low latency.

