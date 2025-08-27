"Yellowbrick continues to be recognized as a leading data platform to modernize enterprise infrastructure. By enabling seamless AI, analytics, and digital transformation integration initiatives, customers can act on their data with speed and confidence," said Mark Cusack, CTO, Yellowbrick Data. Post this

"What we've built has been described as 'cocaine-level-insane systems engineering and optimizations' by an academic in the field," said Mark Cusack, CTO, Yellowbrick Data. "That's the standard we're setting for real-time data and AI-driven transformation." With its proven ability to deliver scale, reliability, and performance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Yellowbrick continues to be recognized as a leading data platform for enterprises to modernize their infrastructure. By enabling seamless integration with AI, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives, Yellowbrick ensures that customers can act on their data with speed and confidence.

"The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation," said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don't just advance their categories; they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results."

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. Yellowbrick was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today's fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward," said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they're competitive advantages."

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data is revolutionizing the way enterprises modernize their data infrastructure. Our scalable SQL data platform empowers businesses to break free from the limitations of legacy data warehouses — whether on-prem or in the cloud — driving faster insights and greater ROI. By integrating seamlessly with existing ecosystems, Yellowbrick accelerates response times, boosts concurrency and handles massive datasets, unlocking incredible value for businesses. Discover the future of data at www.yellowbrick.com

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

