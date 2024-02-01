Yellowstone-Inspired Dog Treat Line To Unleash In 2024 From LFG Product Solutions

"We're thrilled to bring the untamed spirit of Yellowstone to the pet aisle, capturing this classic American story in a way that's both fun and authentic for pets and their parents" - Christian Verhoeven, Co-Founder of LFG Post this

The inaugural offerings from Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co. will break new ground in the pet aisle. These certified organic beef treats, sourced from humanely raised cattle, feature limited or single ingredients, ensuring that each bite encapsulates the true spirit of the ranch. Artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives are nowhere to be found, making it a must-have for pet parents who value quality.

Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co. will be available online and in select retailers in early 2024, hitting shelves nationwide by early fall, just in time for the eagerly anticipated next installment of the iconic Taylor Sheridan series. Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co. has exciting plans for future expansions, including baked treats, long-lasting chews, and a tantalizing line of bison treats.

About Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co.

Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co. is a groundbreaking collaboration between LFG Product Solutions and Paramount Consumer Products, inspired by the Yellowstone TV series. Committed to quality and authenticity, Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co. is set to bring the spirit of Yellowstone to pet aisles nationwide.

About Yellowstone

Paramount Network's Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth, and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

About LFG Product Solutions

LFG Product Solutions creates innovative and high-quality products in collaboration with leading brands, entertainment properties, and retailers. Learn more at lfgproducts.com.

