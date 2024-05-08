Yellowstone Peaks Hotel Introduces Scandinavian-Inspired Luxury Minutes from National Park

Yellowstone Peaks Hotel Introduces a Scandinavian-inspired Retreat with Luxury Cabins Near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is pleased to announce the opening of its new boutique hotel, offering a luxurious Scandinavian-inspired retreat just minutes from Yellowstone National Park. Set to welcome guests this Memorial Day weekend, the hotel features 21 custom-built cabins designed for unparalleled comfort and connection with nature.

As the culmination of a personal dream for couple Mara and Blake, and unlike large developments, this hotel is family-owned and operated, making their involvement deeply personal. The couple will be onsite running the hotel, ensuring each guest receives the care and attention that only dedicated owners can provide.

Building the Yellowstone Peaks Hotel was a hands-on experience for the couple as they were involved in the direct oversight of its every detail, from inception to completion. Situated in the picturesque setting of Island Park, Idaho, each cabin at Yellowstone Peaks Hotel boasts Japanese soaking tubs, vaulted ceilings, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the breathtaking landscape.

Crafted with natural elements and high-end finishes, the interiors are the work of a renowned Portuguese design studio, ensuring a stay that combines rustic charm with contemporary luxury. This personal touch extends beyond aesthetics as the hotel is strategically located just a literal short walk across the street to the Henry's Fork River, inviting guests to effortlessly engage with the tranquil waterways, making it a haven for fly fishing enthusiasts and offering a unique and unforgettable experience for anglers of all levels.

Guest Billy Nelson recalls his experience: "[Mara and Blake] have truly created a gem in the heart of Idaho, and their dedication to providing a top-notch experience for guests is evident in every aspect of the hotel. The comfortable accommodations, fully stocked kitchen, and dog-friendly policy made me feel right at home, and I can't wait to return for another stay in the future."

Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is more than just a place to stay—it's a destination. Guests of Yellowstone Peaks Hotel can indulge in a variety of wellness activities, including a community sauna, cold plunges, and an array of outdoor adventures. With activities ranging from horseback riding and boat rafting to golfing and paddleboarding, guests have endless opportunities to explore and engage with the stunning natural environment.

For those looking to experience a blend of adventure and tranquility in a unique setting, Yellowstone Peaks Hotel offers an ideal escape. Spacious cabins, not prefabricated tiny homes, are meticulously designed from the ground up to ensure every guest's stay is comfortable and memorable.

About Yellowstone Peaks Hotel

Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is a newly opened boutique hotel located in Island Park, Idaho, minutes away from Yellowstone National Park. It features 21 Scandinavian-inspired cabins, each equipped with modern amenities and designed with an emphasis on comfort and luxury. The hotel is committed to providing a high-quality travel retail experience that promotes wellness and relaxation.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.yellowstonepeaks.com/.

Media Contact

Mara Hansen, Yellowstone Peaks Hotel, 406-640-4111, [email protected], https://www.yellowstonepeaks.com/

SOURCE Yellowstone Peaks Hotel