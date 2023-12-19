Yelp Awards Four Seasons Apartment Homes High-Ranking Honor

AMC's Paramount property earns "People Love Us on Yelp" designation as a result of resident ratings and reviews.
PARAMOUNT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yelp, the community-driven ratings platform, has chosen Four Seasons Apartment Homes for recognition as part of its "People Love Us on Yelp" campaign. The honor is reserved for Yelp's highest-rated and best-reviewed businesses.
Yelp boasts 6 million active claimed business pages and over 265 million cumulative reviews. Recipients of the "People Love Us on Yelp" designation score the highest marks in both customer reviews and ratings. Four Seasons Apartment Homes, which has a total of 104 one- and two-bedroom units, has been owned and operated by Advanced Management Company (AMC) of Irvine, CA, since 1992.
"AMC is a family-owned company, and we strive to foster that all-in-this-together atmosphere at each of our 61 communities," said Danielle Holloway McCarthy, AMC President. "What makes this Yelp award for Four Seasons so gratifying is that it is based on the reviews and ratings of our resident VIPs, which demonstrates that they're having exactly the kind of living experiences we want for them. Congratulations to our staff at Four Seasons for creating that kind of environment."
The Yelp award comes with an official window sticker and a certificate of authenticity and demonstrates the following:
- Four Seasons staff members value customer feedback and encourage engagement.
- The AMC property is positively vetted on the world's largest review site.
- Four Seasons is a universally loved business in the community.
Conveniently located on Indiana Avenue near the Paramount Drive-In Theatres and just over five miles from the Long Beach Airport, Four Seasons provides myriad resident-pleasing amenities, including four resort-style swimming pools, beautiful courtyards, on-site laundry facilities, private gated access, a dog run, BBQ grills, on-site and on-call maintenance and a pet-friendly, smoke-free environment.
The City of Paramount also recognized Four Seasons' excellence this year, naming it the Model Multi-Unit in its Pride of Paramount Beautiful Property Awards.
"Our mission is to make coming home the best part of our residents' day," McCarthy said.
To learn more about Four Seasons, visit http://www.fourseasonsapartmenthomes.com or call (424) 340-0542.
About AMC
AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates nearly 11,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com.
