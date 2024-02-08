Yelp Recognizes Serena Vista Apartment Homes with Review-Based Honor

"The most gratifying aspect of Serena Vista receiving this Yelp award is that it is based on VIP ratings and reviews, so we know our on-site staff is creating positive long-term memories for our residents," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. Post this

Serena Vista is the third AMC property to earn the "People Loves Us on Yelp" designation in recent months, joining Summerwood Apartment Homes in La Habra and Four Seasons Apartment Homes in Paramount.

"As a family-owned company, we strive to foster an inclusive, friendly atmosphere at each of our 62 properties located throughout Southern California," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. "The most gratifying aspect of Serena Vista receiving this Yelp award is that it is based on VIP ratings and reviews, so we know our on-site staff is creating positive long-term memories for our residents."

The Yelp award comes with an official window sticker and a certificate of authenticity, and demonstrates the following:

Serena Vista staff members value customer feedback and encourage engagement.

The AMC property is positively vetted on the world's largest review site.

Serena Vista is a universally loved business in the community.

Conveniently located on La Hacienda Avenue in Fountain Valley, Serena Vista is just a mile and a half from Mile Square Regional Park, three miles from The Observatory in Santa Ana, and six miles from Huntington Beach. Serena Vista provides myriad on-site amenities, including gated access, a resort-style pool and spa, beautiful courtyards, laundry facilities, a fitness center, wine fridges, BBQ grills and a dog park. Serena Vista also offers a pet-friendly and smoke-free environment.

"Our mission is to make coming home the best part of our VIPs' day," McCarthy said.

To learn more about Serena Vista, visit http://www.serenavistaliving.com or call (657) 312-3835.

About AMC

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates nearly 12,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com.

