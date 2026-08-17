Yembo Appoints Industry Veteran Chris Barrow as Executive Chairman

"The upside in claims and underwriting is significant, and I see even greater opportunities ahead driven by the foundational AI models Yembo continues to develop," said Chris Barrow. Post this

"We are thrilled to have Chris take on a more active role at Yembo," said Sid Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Yembo. "Chris has been a valued board member for several years, and I look forward to his enhanced oversight and strategic acumen as we continue to capitalize on the significant market momentum Yembo's insurance products are currently realizing. Leveraging his deep domain expertise and proven track record of demonstrated growth and financial performance from his time at EagleView, Chris will play a critical role in driving our long-term growth strategies."

Barrow is a respected Insurtech executive and entrepreneur best known for his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of EagleView Technologies. Under his leadership, EagleView became the leading provider of aerial imagery, data analytics, and GIS solutions serving the insurance, construction, government, and utility sectors. The company was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in late 2015, with Clearlake Capital then acquiring a significant stake in EagleView at a reported valuation of $2 billion.

"From my first conversations with Sid and the team, it was clear they were committed to building software that could redefine how industries operate," said Barrow. "Expanding the core technology into the insurance market has only reinforced that belief. The upside in claims and underwriting is significant, and I see even greater opportunities ahead driven by the foundational AI models Yembo continues to develop."

Yembo's product suite is a cohesive family of AI-driven technologies actively supporting the insurance sector with a primary focus on interior claims management and underwriting solutions. The company also serves the relocation market, its initial commercial entry for AI-enabled surveys and estimating. All offerings are designed to scale seamlessly, improve productivity, and deliver measurable ROI by outperforming traditional transaction benchmarks at scale.

About Yembo: Yembo is the global leader in AI-powered Spatial Intelligence technology for the property insurance, restoration, and relocation industries. Its patented software leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning technology to instantly translate smartphone video into precise 3D models with accurate measurements. This solution automates property documentation across entire claims workflows. Yembo's technology is designed to work across most modern iOS and Android devices without requiring LiDAR, delivering greater speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency for its customers. For more information, visit https://yembo.ai/.

Media Contact

Sid Mohan, Yembo, Inc., 1 (833) 469-3626, [email protected], https://yembo.ai

SOURCE Yembo, Inc.