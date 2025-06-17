YEO Messaging and ASU Announce Secure Messaging Partnership for Government and Defence

"YEO is more than secure chat — it's a platform that matches how the military operates and thinks. That's why we're backing it," Matt Stowell, ASU Post this

After connecting through a mutual contact, ASU began testing YEO Messaging, a British developed secure communications platform that immediately aligned with their military mindset. Designed for environments where control, accountability, and confidentiality are mission-critical, YEO offers continuous facial recognition for identity verification, geofencing to restrict access by location, and admin-controlled permissions to prevent forwarding, screenshots, or unauthorised sharing. Rank-based access via invite-only groups ensures that communication reflects military hierarchies, while on-premise or private cloud hosting guarantees data sovereignty. "Military users naturally work in groups," added Matt Stowell. "YEO reflects that structure — rank-based access, control from the top down, and clarity about who's in and who's out."

The impact has been immediate. ASU and its partners now benefit from an elevated security posture across sensitive environments, with fast onboarding of remote teams spanning the UK, Middle East, and Africa. YEO's platform provides a future-fit communication model that meets MOD compliance goals while modernising defence and public sector operations. "It's easy to use, secure, and gives us total control. That's everything a defence comms tool should be," said Andrew Preston. As the partnership deepens, ASU sees YEO not just as a tactical tool but as a strategic fit. "YEO is more than secure chat — it's a platform that matches how the military operates and thinks. That's why we're backing it," concludes Matt Stowell.

About YEO Messaging:

YEO Messaging (Your Eye Only) is a British company specializing in secure communication solutions for businesses. Their flagship platform, YEO for Business, combines end-to-end encryption with continuous user authentication and geofencing features, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive communications and data. Designed to meet the needs of regulated industries, YEO Messaging ensures compliance with data protection standards, empowering businesses to manage their communications securely.

Website | LinkedIn

About ASU:

Advanced Systems Understanding Ltd (ASU) is a veteran-led UK consultancy specialising in enterprise and systems architecture, digital transformation, and defence engineering. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Chippenham, England, ASU partners closely with government and defence clients, including the MOD, to bridge strategy, technology, and culture. Adhering to TOGAF standards and ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance, ASU delivers a proven "Analyse–Understand–Empower" methodology, offering tailored services spanning enterprise, solution, and business architecture, as well as architecture practice development and repository management.

Website LinkedIn

