YEO Messaging and One Beyond partner to bring integration expertise to secure business communications

"At YEO Messaging, our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in secure digital communication," said Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging. "By partnering with One Beyond, we're combining our world-class privacy-first platform with their outstanding expertise in bespoke software development and system integration. Their deep understanding of industries highly sensitive to data leaks makes them the ideal partner to deliver tailored, compliant, and high-performance messaging solutions to organisations where regulated privacy is non-negotiable."

Dan Broomham, Chief Revenue Officer at One Beyond, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're thrilled to join forces with YEO Messaging. Our clients—particularly in healthcare, education, finance, and recruitment—are increasingly demanding trusted secure business messaging solutions. This partnership enables us to bring our integration expertise into a space where privacy and performance are essential. Together, we're empowering modern businesses to collaborate with confidence and compliance."

For more information about YEO Messaging and its partnership with One Beyond, please visit www.yeomessaging.com.

About YEO Messaging:

YEO Messaging (Your Eye Only) is a British company specialising in secure business communication solutions. Their flagship platform, YEO for Business, combines end-to-end encryption with continuous user authentication and geofencing features, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive communications and data. Designed to meet the needs of regulated industries, YEO Messaging ensures compliance with data protection standards, empowering businesses to manage their communications securely.

About One Beyond:

One Beyond is a multi-award-winning bespoke software development company headquartered in Farnborough, Hampshire, UK, with engineering centres across Europe. Established in 1994, the company specialises in crafting intelligent, cost-effective, and intuitive software solutions for web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Serving a diverse clientele—including enterprises, non-profits, government agencies, and startups—One Beyond offers services such as digital transformation, legacy system modernisation, AI integration, and the provision of dedicated Agile development teams. With a team of over 200 professionals, the company delivers high-quality solutions through both onshore and nearshore delivery models. Recognised as a top software development company by Clutch, One Beyond holds accreditations including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and AWS Select Tier Partner status.

