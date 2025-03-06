YEO Messaging Announces Partnership with Example IT to Expand Reach of New Secure Business Communication Platform

Example IT appointed as one of the first official UK resellers of YEO for Business.
LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hot on the heels of the recent launch of YEO for Business, YEO Messaging - the leading British provider of AI-based biometrically authenticated communication solutions - is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Example IT, a leading IT services and solutions provider excelling in the provision of secure communications and cyber resilient workplace tools. This partnership appoints Example IT as one of the first official UK resellers of YEO for Business.
Why has Example IT selected YEO for Business? It took just one onsite demo for Example IT's engineering team to fully appreciate the unique patented features YEO has developed over the last three years. These include end-to-end encryption, continuous facial recognition for real-time user authentication, geofencing, and crisis communication capabilities to ensure business continuity during a cyber attack. Result for Example IT's customer base? They now have access to a platform that maintains data sovereignty, ensures compliance, and gives administrative control over their communications.
"Our mission has always been to set new standards for digital privacy, and for that we need exemplar partners," says Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging. "Onboarding Example IT allows us to extend the reach of YEO for Business especially into the verticals of finance and construction where they have significant breadth and expertise and we have a significant cyber security and data sovereignty impact."
Kevin Moore, Technical Account Director, Data Protection, Example IT, continued, "We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with YEO, a collaboration that marks a significant milestone for both organisations. It's a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. At Example IT, we have always strived to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive their success. Partnering with YEO, a leader in their field, allows us to combine our expertise and resources to offer even more comprehensive and robust solutions. Their USPs - including continuous facial recognition for real-time authentication and geofencing for location-based control - will enable us to deliver secure, private, and compliant communication platforms."
About YEO Messaging:
YEO Messaging (Your Eye Only) is a British company specializing in secure communication solutions for businesses. Their flagship platform, YEO for Business, combines end-to-end encryption with continuous user authentication and geofencing features, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive communications and data. Designed to meet the needs of regulated industries, YEO Messaging ensures compliance with data protection standards, empowering businesses to manage their communications securely.
About Example IT:
At Example IT, we provide a straightforward and efficient approach to IT services, support, hardware, and supply. With a passion for building strong, long term business relationships, we enjoy mutually beneficial partnerships with both our clients and suppliers. All based around trust, honesty and a service experience that is second to none.
