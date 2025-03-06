YEO Messaging Announces Partnership with Example IT to Expand Reach of New Secure Business Communication Platform

"Onboarding Example IT allows us to extend the reach of YEO for Business especially into the verticals of finance and construction where they have significant breadth and expertise and we have a significant cyber security and data sovereignty impact." Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging. Post this

"Our mission has always been to set new standards for digital privacy, and for that we need exemplar partners," says Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging. "Onboarding Example IT allows us to extend the reach of YEO for Business especially into the verticals of finance and construction where they have significant breadth and expertise and we have a significant cyber security and data sovereignty impact."

Kevin Moore, Technical Account Director, Data Protection, Example IT, continued, "We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with YEO, a collaboration that marks a significant milestone for both organisations. It's a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. At Example IT, we have always strived to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive their success. Partnering with YEO, a leader in their field, allows us to combine our expertise and resources to offer even more comprehensive and robust solutions. Their USPs - including continuous facial recognition for real-time authentication and geofencing for location-based control - will enable us to deliver secure, private, and compliant communication platforms."

For more information about YEO for Business and the partnership with Example IT, please visit yeomessaging.com or contact the people below.

YEO's Press Pack with bio facial recognition images, logos, headshots lives here:

YEO Messaging spokesperson:

Christo Conidaris

CRO

Email: [email protected]

PR Consultant:

Sharon Munday

Consultant

On Your Case Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +44 7787 566382

About YEO Messaging:

YEO Messaging (Your Eye Only) is a British company specializing in secure communication solutions for businesses. Their flagship platform, YEO for Business, combines end-to-end encryption with continuous user authentication and geofencing features, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive communications and data. Designed to meet the needs of regulated industries, YEO Messaging ensures compliance with data protection standards, empowering businesses to manage their communications securely.

About Example IT:

At Example IT, we provide a straightforward and efficient approach to IT services, support, hardware, and supply. With a passion for building strong, long term business relationships, we enjoy mutually beneficial partnerships with both our clients and suppliers. All based around trust, honesty and a service experience that is second to none.

