YES CHEF FOOD FEST presented by Wonder Returns to Brooklyn Bigger, Boulder, and More Delicious Than Ever Before

"Yes Chef Food Fest isn't just a festival—it's a full-blown culinary experience. We're giving people direct access to the kind of food, talent, and energy they usually only see online—and bringing it to life in the most unforgettable way." — Jack Goldburg, Co-Founder, Yes Chef Food Fest Post this

Yes Chef Food Fest is the brainchild of Jack Goldburg and Liam Henning, the creative forces behind Jack's Dining Room—one of the internet's most watched and influential food creators, amassing over 4 million followers and 4 billion views worldwide in just two years. Known for their high-energy storytelling and best-in-class food experiences, Jack and Liam have traveled the world in search of the most mind-blowing culinary experiences, bringing them to life for their audience in ways that blend entertainment, education, and pure culinary spectacle. Now, they've set their sights on completely reinventing the modern food festival—giving the public direct access to the kind of rare, high-end, and exclusive food experiences that were once out of reach.

To expand the festival's impact, Jake Nussbaum, the producer behind the Palm Tree Music Festival - Hamptons, the h.wood group Super Bowl parties, and countless A-list other culturally relevant events, has joined as a partner, bringing extensive expertise in event production and hospitality. With Jake's experience, Yes Chef Food Fest is taking the festival game up a notch—delivering next-level hospitality, groundbreaking food experiences, and high-impact culinary storytelling that's never been done before.

Yes Chef Food Fest welcomes Wonder as the official title sponsor of this year's event. As the future of food delivery and a new way to order, Wonder is redefining the culinary experience — and they're bringing that innovation directly to the festival. Festival-goers will be greeted by the Wonder team upon arrival with a surprise gift. Inside the venue, the experience continues at the Wonder Lounge — a vibrant, laid-back destination where attendees can relax and indulge in their cravings by sampling top dishes from Wonder's extensive menu. From discovery to delight, Wonder is curating unforgettable moments for all to enjoy including a larger-than-life photo opp featuring giant versions of your culinary favorites.

Together, they've built the ultimate destination for food lovers, content creators, and culinary innovators alike—expertly curated by the top tastemakers in the food scene. Yes Chef Food Fest transforms food into an immersive, interactive experience where the city's most coveted restaurants, hardest-to-get reservations, and never-before-seen dishes become accessible to all.

At Yes Chef Food Fest, every detail is designed to overdeliver with a focus on impeccable hospitality. YCFF wants every guest to leave feeling like they received at least top notch value for their ticket. From free caviar bumps by Kilo Caviar and Italian cheese tastings from BelGioioso Cheese to live tuna breakdowns by Sushi by Bou and exclusive collaborations with NYC's most iconic chefs, the entire experience feels like stepping into a food lover's dream.

GA participating restaurants: 10/10 Burger, Apollo Bagels, Arthur & Sons, Bark Barbeque Cafe, BelGioioso Cheese, Bodega SF, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, Chip City Cookies, Cucina Alba, Farmer in the Deli, Fat Fowl, Fedoroff's, G&R Italian Deli, Kilo Caviar, Mama's TOO!, Mesiba, Milano Market, Mimi Cheng's, NADC (Not A Damn Chance) Burger, Naks, Nuts Factory, Oyster Party, Pastasole NYC, Pecking House, Potluck Club, Prince Street Pizza, Sally's Apizza, Salt Hank, Soothr, Sunday Morning NYC, Sushi by Bou, Taco Mahal, Taqueria Ramirez!, Tacos Los Cholos, Temakase Hand Roll Bar, and so much more.

VIP participating restaurants: Despaña NYC, Katz's Delicatessan, Over The Fire Cooking, Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, The Hungry Gnome, Pura Vida Miami, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Oishii Strawberries and more.

Yes Chef Food Fest is not just another food festival—it is a movement that's redefining how people experience food, and it is only getting bigger and expanding nationwide.

What's New for 2025?

This year, expect even more: more restaurants, more samples, never-before-seen menu items, bigger activations, and unforgettable food moments designed to take over your feed.

Festival Highlights:

Limited-Edition Dishes from NYC's best Restaurants – Taste legendary creations made just for the YCFF by the most sought-after chefs.

300-Pound Bluefin Tuna Breakdown by Sushi by Bou - this sushi chef expertly breaks down a massive bluefin tuna on stage, with free samples for guests.

BelGioioso Cheese's giant imported cheese wheels broke down with free samples for guests.

High-Energy Culinary Performances from Chef Derek Wolf , founder of Over The Fire Cooking.

, founder of Over The Fire Cooking. Oyster Party Live Shucking Experience — freshly shucked oysters, served straight from the source.

Chip City x Oishii Limited Edition cookie giveaways of 5000 custom made cookies just for YCFF.

Chef, Author + TV Personality Christian Petroni is bringing his viral Polenta Table to Yes Chef Festival. In the ancient Italian tradition of "polenta alla spianatora" he'll pour a velvety, cheesy polenta directly onto a massive wooden canvas before decorating it with classics like wood-fired broccolini, his 8-hour marinara and of course his signature meatballs. All recipes will be in his upcoming cookbook Parm to Table, now available for preorder.

Free samples following each demo.

For 2025, there will be a brand new Exclusive VIP Experience (21+) – featuring VIP-only food vendors and experiences, open bar hosted by PATRÓN Tequila, surprise tastings, priority entry, private bathrooms, expanded festival access, and much more.

Live DJ Sets – Some of NYC's hottest DJs will be spinning all weekend to keep the energy high and the party going.

Interactive Brand Activations – Partnering with top-tier brands to create unique experiences that bring food, culture, and content together.

Ultimate Social Media Playground – With jaw-dropping food presentations and festival-wide content activations, expect viral moments at every turn.

VIP EXPERIENCE (21+ Only)

Full-Day Festival Access

Entry to both the Afternoon and Evening Sessions on either Saturday or Sunday (your choice)

Come and go as you please throughout the day

30-minute early access to festival grounds for the Afternoon Session ( 11:00AM )

) Must be 21+ with valid ID

Unlimited Food & Drink

Unlimited open bar with premium spirits, craft cocktails, and select wines

Three (3) food vouchers redeemable at any General Admission vendor

Free food and drinks within the VIP section all day.

Exclusive VIP Culinary Experiences

Michelin-starred Chef Phillip Frankland Lee will bring his acclaimed tasting menu inspired omakase concept, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

will bring his acclaimed tasting menu inspired omakase concept, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants Katz's Delicatessen brings its legendary hand-carved pastrami sandwiches.

Experience a live BBQ demonstration and tasting with Derek Wolf , the creator behind Over the Fire Cooking.

, the creator behind Over the Fire Cooking. Despaña presents an authentic taste of Spain with Hand Sliced Jamón Ibérico by Despaña, sourced from acorn-fed heritage pigs, and flavorful chorizo sliders.

with Hand Sliced Jamón Ibérico by Despaña, sourced from acorn-fed heritage pigs, and flavorful chorizo sliders. The Hungry Gnome will be serving an assortment of fresh baked pastries.

Kilo Caviar presents a VIP Bump Bar featuring their Reserve California caviar, with exclusive tastings and insights into caviar grading, consumption, and global markets

Hand-picked Oishii luxury strawberries, known for their exceptional sweetness and quality.

Pura Vida Miami will be offering their signature cold-pressed juices and wellness shots.

Red Hook Lobster Pound will offer their classic seafood boil, featuring sweet lobster, tender shrimp, briny mussels, delicate clams, buttery corn on the cob, and hearty potatoes — all freshly prepared over open flame in their signature King Cookers.

Rotating chef surprises and bonus food experiences throughout the day

Premium Amenities

Access to climate-controlled VIP lounge with private restrooms and comfortable seating

Premium viewing areas for all stage performances

Opportunity to meet and dine with Jack throughout the day

GENERAL ADMISSION (GA)

Entry to one selected session: either Afternoon or Evening

Complimentary Culinary Activations

Enjoy a variety of festival-exclusive bites and immersive tasting experiences, including:

Live bluefin tuna cutting ceremony with samples by Sushi by Bou

Imported 500-lb provolone cheese wheel with samples by BelGioioso

5,000 custom Yes Chef never before created cookies from Chip City Cookies

Roaming fresh-shucked oysters from Oyster Party

Roaming caviar bumps by Kilo Caviar

Hand-sliced ibérico-cebo jamón and chorizo by Despaña Brand Foods

Red Hook Lobster Pound will serve their signature lobster rolls

Luxury strawberry tastings by Oishii

Dubai chocolates and Israeli market nuts by Nuts Factory

chocolates and Israeli market nuts by Nuts Factory Pickle samples by The Pickle Guys

Baileys ice cream samples from Baileys Irish Cream

Plus many more surprise culinary offerings while supplies last!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the most exciting food event of the year. Whether you're a hardcore foodie, content creator, or just looking for the ultimate summer experience, Yes Chef Food Fest 2025 is where you need to be.

Yes Chef Food Fest has partnered with the Goldburg Family Foundation, Rising Ground, and The Family Enrichment Center (The Yard) to provide 200 meals to low-income families in East Flatbush. The partnership also supports health, education, and family wellness initiatives in the local community.

Yes Chef Food Fest is proud to partner with Verizon to bring an elevated experience to this year's event. As part of the collaboration, a limited number of complimentary tickets will be made available exclusively through the Verizon app, giving Verizon customers early access to one of the summer's most anticipated culinary events. In addition to exclusive ticketing, Verizon will curate a unique onsite experience designed to surprise and delight festival-goers. This immersive activation will offer guests an interactive moment to engage with the brand in a memorable and meaningful way.

This year, Yes Chef Food Fest also welcomes PATRÓN Tequila as the official spirits partner for guests 21 and over. PATRÓN will be front and center at GA bars and in the exclusive VIP experience, serving up signature cocktails made with PATRÓN as well as spirits from the Bacardi portfolio. From bold tequila expressions to classic rum and vodka blends, the beverage program will elevate the festival experience with vibrant, summer-ready drinks designed to pair perfectly with the city's best food.

Yes Chef Food Fest is thrilled to welcome vitafusion®, bringing bold flavor to the event with gummy vitamin sampling, drinks inspired by their new Power Plus launch, interactive games, and a special appearance by the brand's Chief Flavor Officer. The booth offers a fun and engaging way to explore vitafusion's approach to wellness through taste.

Yes Chef Food Fest Presented by Wonder sponsors include: Verizon, PATRÓN Tequila, Vitafusion, and Baileys Irish Cream.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Follow @YesChefFoodFest for exclusive updates.

Location: 25 Noble St, Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Capacity: 10,000 (2,500 people per session)

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Afternoon Session: 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Evening Session: 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Afternoon Session: 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Evening Session: 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Tickets available at:

https://yeschef.tixr.com/brooklyn25

VIP Price Range: $300 - $400 (tiered by purchase timing and demand)

GA Price Range: $35 - $75 (tiered by purchase timing and demand)

About Yes Chef Food Fest:

Yes Chef Food Fest is a dynamic two-day culinary celebration spotlighting rising chefs, trending restaurants, and bold flavor experiences in the heart of Brooklyn. Founded by Jack Goldberg and Liam Henning, hosted by the food influencer platform @JacksDiningRoom, and produced by Jake Nussbaum, the festival brings together top culinary talent, interactive tastings, and immersive brand activations that celebrate the intersection of food, culture, and creativity. With a focus on discovery, storytelling, and community, Yes Chef offers a fresh and flavorful take on the modern food festival.

About @JacksDiningRoom:

@JacksDiningRoom is a food influencer platform created by Jack Goldberg and Liam Henning that celebrates culinary creativity through bold flavors, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and vibrant social media content. With a fast-growing online following, @JacksDiningRoom showcases emerging chefs, hidden gem restaurants, and must-try dishes from around the world. Blending humor, insight, and a passion for food, the platform has become a trusted voice for the next generation of food lovers and industry insiders alike.

About Wonder:

Wonder is a new kind of food hall that is revolutionizing the food industry by creating the super app for mealtime and operating a collection of delivery-first restaurants. Featuring some of the world's best chefs – including Bobby Flay, Jose Andres, and Marcus Samuelsson – along with award-winning restaurants from across the country, customers can experience any combination of these chefs and restaurants all together in one order for the first time. Wonder acquired Blue Apron in 2023 and Grubhub and Tastemade in 2025 with a mission to make great food more accessible.

_________________

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Gross

Evolutionary Media Group

323-646-8412

[email protected]

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Yes Chef Food Fest