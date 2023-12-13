Yesim Expands eSIM Coverage and Data Packages for Global Mobile Internet

Yesim is a leading provider of eSIM solutions and a subsidiary of Genesis Group AG, a Swiss GSM provider founded in 2018. Yesim is committed to delivering fast, secure, and global connectivity to users, ensuring they have the control and convenience they need to stay connected around the world. Post this

These expanded packages are designed to cater to the needs of travelers, particularly business professionals who frequently venture outside their home country. Each package offers a generous 30-day duration, providing users with the flexibility to travel and stay connected without the constraints of shorter plans. As an example, imagine a Yesim user residing in Cyprus who frequently travels to Latin America or the Middle East for business purposes. With these new regional packages, they can activate the corresponding plan and ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout their journey.

Yesim has rapidly emerged as a game-changing telecom company in the global eSIM industry. The Yesim app, boasting over 300,000 active users, offers revolutionary eSIM solutions designed to provide fast and easy global connectivity. These solutions empower users with control over their digital lives, safeguard their sensitive data, and ensure a seamless connection experience.

