Yesim Expands eSIM Coverage and Data Packages for Global Mobile Internet

Yesim, a leading provider of eSIM services, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its global coverage and data packages, effective 11.12.2023. This expansion marks a major milestone in Yesim's commitment to providing seamless connectivity for users across the globe.
RIGA, Latvia, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Until now, Yesim has been offering just two data packages, covering Europe and CIS countries. However, with this expansion, Yesim is introducing a comprehensive range of regional packages tailored to meet the diverse needs of its users. The new regional packages are as follows:
- AFRICA: 15 countries
- ASIA: 15 countries
- EUROPE: 31 countries
- EASTERN EUROPE +: 7 countries
- SOUTH AMERICA: 12 countries
- MIDDLE EAST: 8 countries
- SCANDINAVIAN: 6 countries
- NORTH AMERICA: 2 countries
- SOUTHEAST ASIA PACIFIC: 8 countries
- CARIBBEAN: 12 countries
- GLOBAL Package (max. coverage): 139 countries
These expanded packages are designed to cater to the needs of travelers, particularly business professionals who frequently venture outside their home country. Each package offers a generous 30-day duration, providing users with the flexibility to travel and stay connected without the constraints of shorter plans. As an example, imagine a Yesim user residing in Cyprus who frequently travels to Latin America or the Middle East for business purposes. With these new regional packages, they can activate the corresponding plan and ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout their journey.
Yesim has rapidly emerged as a game-changing telecom company in the global eSIM industry. The Yesim app, boasting over 300,000 active users, offers revolutionary eSIM solutions designed to provide fast and easy global connectivity. These solutions empower users with control over their digital lives, safeguard their sensitive data, and ensure a seamless connection experience.
For more information about Yesim and its eSIM services, please visit https://yesim.app/
Media Contact
Max Pankratov, Genesis Group AG, 41 412441155 +37129543412, [email protected], https://genesisgroup.ch
SOURCE Yesim
