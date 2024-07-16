YEYIAN GAMING Announces Exclusive Deals to Celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2024

"This exclusive partnership allows us to offer unbeatable deals on our cutting-edge gaming PCs and peripherals, ensuring that gamers and tech enthusiasts can access the best in gaming technology at incredible prices..." Post this

Additionally, the YEYIAN Avance 27" QHD 180Hz frameless gaming monitor is available for $169.99, fully supporting AMD FreeSync™ and G-Sync™, alongside the $59.49 YEYIAN Raiden 80+ Gold 650W power supply units.

"YEYIAN Gaming is thrilled to collaborate with Amazon for Prime Day 2024, bringing our top-tier gaming products to an even wider audience," said Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming USA. "This exclusive partnership allows us to offer unbeatable deals on our cutting-edge gaming PCs and peripherals, ensuring that gamers and tech enthusiasts can access the best in gaming technology at incredible prices. We are eager to see the positive impact these offers will have on our community with Prime membership during this exciting event."

YEYIAN Gaming Amazon Prime Day Deals (7/16 ~ 7/17)

Highlights of the Prime Day deals:

$300 off for YEYIAN Phoenix 49KFC-47Y1U Gaming PC (https://amzn.to/3Wn3VdP)

The YEYIAN Phoenix Gaming PC, model 49KFC-47Y1U, is engineered for gamers who demand peak performance and stunning visuals. This powerhouse is equipped with an INTEL® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super series graphics card, delivering ultra-smooth gameplay and immersive experiences. Featuring 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz DRAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD, it offers blazing-fast speed and ample storage for all kinds of gaming needs. With a sleek design and advanced cooling system, the YEYIAN Phoenix Gaming PC is the ultimate choice for gamers ready to dominate the battlefield.

$169.99 for YEYIAN 27" Avance Frameless IPS QHD Gaming Monitor (https://amzn.to/4bMyaPv)

Experience top-tier gaming performance with the YEYIAN Avance Series 27" Gaming Monitor. This Full HD monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay. With a vivid 92% sRGB color gamut and customizable RGB backlighting, the Avance Series ensures immersive visuals. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA® G-Sync™ for seamless, tear-free gaming. Designed with a sleek, thin bezel and versatile connectivity options, the YEYIAN Avance Series 27" is the ultimate choice for gamers seeking an edge in their gaming experience.

$59.49 YEYIAN Raiden 650W 80+ Gold PSU (https://amzn.to/3zC6XBL)

The YEYIAN Raiden Series 650W PSU delivers robust and reliable power with 80 Plus Bronze certification, ensuring high efficiency and reduced energy consumption. Featuring a compact design and advanced thermal control, it offers excellent cooling and quiet operation. This PSU supports the latest hardware with versatile connectivity options and ensures stable power output for demanding gaming setups. Ideal for gamers and PC enthusiasts, the YEYIAN Raiden Series 650W PSU combines performance and reliability to power any gaming rig efficiently.

The YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program ensures comprehensive customer support for all YEYIAN Gaming products. For more details on the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, please visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

To learn more about YEYIAN's Amazon Prime Day Deals, please visit: https://amzn.to/4d1lNQD

Download Product DATA Sheet and Marketing Materials: https://bit.ly/3S5oVD6

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN Gaming stands as a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gears spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers an array of solutions, catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

