YEYIAN GAMING Announces Holiday Gift Guide and Exciting Giveaway for 2024

Holiday Gift Guide Highlights

The YEYIAN GAMING Holiday Gift Guide is packed with top-notch products designed to cater to diverse gaming needs. From casual players to professional streamers, there's something for everyone.

Top Gaming PCs:

Odachi R05-02 Gaming PC – Featuring AMD Ryzen™ 5 7950X and GeForce RTX™ 4090, this system delivers unmatched gaming and content creation performance.

Phoenix 49KFC-48S1U Gaming PC – Powered by Intel Core™ i9-14900KF and GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER for ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay.

Yari II 780DC-79W1U Gaming PC – Combines AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D and Radeon RX 7900 XTX for breathtaking visuals and speed.

High-Performance Monitors & Accessories:

Avance 27" Gaming Monitor – QHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time create vibrant, immersive gaming experiences.

Pegasus 850W Power Supply – Offers stability and efficiency, making it ideal for high-performance builds.

Shift Gaming Mouse – Features up to 26,000 DPI, customizable buttons, and ergonomic design for precision gameplay.

YEYIAN GAMING Holiday Giveaway 2024

Adding excitement to the season, YEYIAN GAMING's Holiday Giveaway is an opportunity for gamers to win premium prizes that enhance performance and style. Running until December 22, 2024, the giveaway offers 13 prizes, including:

1x YEYIAN Mirage X Full-Tower PC Case (YCF-EPMIR-X1)

1x YEYIAN Avance Series 25 FHD VA Gaming Monitor (YMF-VAF25-G1)

3x YEYIAN Swift 3-in-1 RGB Gaming Mouse (YGM-WWRB-01)

1x Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 7200 32GB Desktop Memory

1x Lexar NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD

1x AVerMedia X'TRA GO (GC515) Capture Dock (Black)

1x AVerMedia VERSATI go (AM310G2) USB Cardioid Microphone

1x AVerMedia FLEXI go (BA311L) Multi-Angle Arm

1x AVerMedia Elena XL Gaming Mousepad

1x XPG LEVANTE X 360 AIO CPU Liquid Cooler (Black)

1x XPG CORE REACTOR II 1200W PSU

Participants can enter by visiting the YEYIAN GAMING Holiday Giveaway page (https://gleam.io/rfqog/yeyian-gaming-holiday-giveaway-2024). The more actions completed, such as subscribing to newsletters and engaging on social media, the greater the chances of winning.

Important Dates:

Entry Deadline: December 22, 2024 , at 11:59 PM PST

, at Winner Announcement: December 23, 2024

Prize Delivery: Winners must provide a physical mailing address. Prizes will be shipped within four weeks of the announcement.

To learn more and participate in the Holiday Giveaway, visit: https://gleam.io/rfqog/yeyian-gaming-holiday-giveaway-2024

For more details about the Holiday Gift Guide, visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/holiday-gift-guide

Where to Buy

Gamers can shop the Holiday Gift Guide at these official retailers:

YEYIAN: Holiday Gift Guide (https://us.yeyiangaming.com/holiday-gift-guide)

Amazon: YEYIAN Storefront (https://www.amazon.com/yeyian)

Newegg: YEYIAN Storefront (https://www.newegg.com/YEYIAN/BrandStore/ID-207638)

Best Buy: YEYIAN Storefront (https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?st=yeyian)

YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program

All YEYIAN prebuilt gaming PCs come with the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, ensuring robust customer support and seamless issue resolution. This warranty underscores YEYIAN's commitment to quality and reliability, providing customers with peace of mind for their gaming investments.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN Gaming is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

