YEYIAN Gaming Announces the Spooky Fest Halloween Live Stream Featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Powered Mirage S Gaming PC Unboxing and Phasmophobia Gameplay

"Gaming is all about a group of people coming together, sharing a common interest, and having fun. Beyond LAN parties, live streaming has become one of the most popular ways gamers connect," said Frank Lee, the VP of YEYIAN Gaming USA. "We are thrilled to engage with our community through this special Halloween livestream. It's a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the power and performance of our Mirage S Gaming PC, equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 CPU, in an immersive setting like Phasmophobia. We look forward to delivering a fun and spooky experience while showcasing the cutting-edge technology behind our latest gaming systems."

Key Features of the YEYIAN Mirage S 285KD-48S1B Gaming PC:

The YEYIAN Gaming PC Mirage S 285KD-48S1B is engineered for elite gamers and professionals seeking unparalleled performance. At its core lies the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K processor from Intel's Core™ Ultra Series 2 lineup, delivering a clock speed up to 5.7 GHz. This powerhouse CPU outperforms in high-performance environments, efficiently handling complex AI algorithms, data-intensive tasks, and seamless multitasking.

For professional gaming, the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 teams up with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super to deliver exceptional frame rates and fluid gameplay in the latest AAA game titles like Black Myth: WuKong and Cyberpunk 2077. Equipped with 64GB DDR5 6000MHz RAM and the Intel® Z890 platform motherboard, the Mirage S 285KD-4821B Gaming PC ensures top-tier system performance during extended gaming sessions, supported by a 360mm AIO liquid cooling system for optimal thermal management.

Storage is handled by a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, offering lightning-fast load times and ample space for games and media. The 850W Gold Plus Power Supply guarantees reliable and efficient energy delivery. While the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super GPU provides stunning visuals, it is the unmatched power of the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor that drives both next-level gaming experience and advanced AI capabilities, making the YEYIAN Mirage S 285KD-48S1B Gaming Desktop the ultimate choice for gamers and content professionals alike.

Spooky Online Giveaway:

To celebrate Halloween, YEYIAN is also hosting an Online Giveaway, running until October 31st, with exciting prizes, including a YEYIAN ATX gaming PC case and a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard. Enter now for a chance to win: https://gleam.io/raHFw/yeyian-gaming-spooky-giveaway-2024.

Upcoming YEYIAN Livestreams:

In addition to the YEYIAN Spooky Fest Livestream for Halloween, YEYIAN has an exciting lineup of livestream shows planned for November and December. These events will celebrate key moments for gamers and tech enthusiasts, including Black Friday and the Holiday Shopping Season. Don't miss out on these special broadcasts, packed with exclusive previews, product showcases, and more. Stay tuned to YEYIAN Gaming's social media for updates.

Here are the upcoming YEYIAN livestream schedules:

November 26th at 7 PM PT

at Theme: "Thankfulness Through Gaming and Friendships" | "Best Black Friday Previews"





December 17th at 7 PM PT

at Theme: "Holiday Gaming Gift Guide" | "Review of the Year's Best Products"

To tune in to the YEYIAN Spooky Fest livestream on 10/29 at 7 PM PT, visit here.

For more information about YEYIAN Gaming's new pre-built desktops, please click here

Please visit the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program for more warranty information and full details: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN Gaming is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

