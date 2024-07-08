YEYIAN Gaming Celebrates the 10th Newegg FantasTech Sale with Exclusive Gaming PC Deals

"Newegg has established itself as a premier destination for PC and electronic products, offering tech enthusiasts a superior online shopping experience. This perfectly aligns with YEYIAN Gaming's dedication to developing cutting-edge gaming products for PC enthusiasts..." Post this

"Newegg has established itself as a premier destination for PC and electronic products, offering tech enthusiasts a superior online shopping experience. This perfectly aligns with YEYIAN Gaming's dedication to developing cutting-edge gaming products for PC enthusiasts. The FantasTech Sale 2024 presents an ideal opportunity for gamers and tech aficionados to access our best-selling gaming products at exceptional prices," stated Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming USA, highlighting the synergy between YEYIAN Gaming and Newegg for FantasTech Sale 2024.

$459 off for the YEYIAN TANTO YPI-TA34F0B-4701U Gaming PC

The YEYIAN TANTO YPI-TA34F0B-4701U Gaming PC is crafted for the discerning gamer seeking both power and versatility. Encased in the sleek YEYIAN Lancer black gaming chassis, this powerhouse is driven by an INTEL® Core™ i5-13400F processor paired with the formidable NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX™ 4070 graphics card, ensuring fluid, high-fidelity gameplay. With 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, this rig offers lightning-fast performance and ample storage to handle the latest AAA game titles and intensive multitasking. Running on Windows 11 Home and equipped with AC Wi-Fi, the TANTO YPI-TA34F0B-4701U provides all the essential connectivity and performance features, making it an ideal choice for gamers and content creators aiming for excellence in their setup.

$320 off for the YEYIAN TANTO YPI-TA34F0B-47S1N Gaming PC

The YEYIAN TANTO YPI-TA34F0B-47S1N Gaming PC is a powerhouse designed for gamers seeking high performance and versatility. This gaming desktop features the INTEL® Core™ i7-12700F processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX™ 4070 Super graphics card, ensuring top-tier performance and stunning visuals for any gaming experience. Equipped with 16GB DDR5 4800MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it offers rapid load times and ample storage for games and multimedia needs. The sleek YEYIAN Lancer black gaming chassis provides a stylish look and supports a 120mm AIO cooler for efficient heat dissipation to keep the system running smoothly during intense gaming sessions. Running on Windows 11 Home, this gaming PC includes essential connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, making it a reliable choice for both gamers and content creators looking to enhance their setup with a robust and high-performing system.

$400 off for the YEYIAN YUMI YPI-YU24F0B-4601N Gaming PC

The YEYIAN YUMI YPI-YU24F0B-4601N Gaming PC Desktop offers an impressive blend of performance and efficiency, tailored for dedicated gamers and content creators. Powered by an INTEL® Core™ i5-12400F processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX™ 4060 graphics card, this system ensures fluid and immersive gameplay with stunning visuals. It boasts 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, providing rapid load times and ample storage for all games and applications. The robust 650W Gold PSU and AC Wi-Fi guarantee reliable power and connectivity. Running on Windows 11 64-bit, the YUMI YPI-YU24F0B-4601N is designed to elevate gamers' gaming experience to the next level.

All promotion items are limited in quantity and only valid while stocks last. To learn more about YEYIAN Gaming's Newegg FantasTech Sale 2024 special offers, please visit: https://reurl.cc/2Yn04m

YEYIAN pre-built gaming desktop PCs come with the assurance of the YEYIAN Silver Shield warranty program, courtesy of YEYIAN GAMING USA. For additional details on the YEYIAN Shield warranty program, please read here: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com

