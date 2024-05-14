YEYIAN GAMING "GAME ON MAY" Event Offers Up to 40% Savings on High-Performance Gaming PCs

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING USA, commented on the initiative: "YEYIAN GAMING continually strives to engineer robust and reliable solutions that significantly enhance the overall gaming experience for gamers. The YEYIAN Webstore "GAME ON MAY" Post this

$299 off for YEYIAN ODACHI X13-02 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/LW6XAa

INTEL® Core™ i9 13900KF/RTX™ 4090/32GB DDR5/2TB NVMe + 3.5" HDD/360mm AIO

$800 off for YEYIAN ODACHI X13-03 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/GjKXAD

INTEL® Core™ i7 13700KF/RTX™ 4080/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe + 3.5" HDD/360mm AIO

$400 off for YEYIAN Shoge 14F0B-36TU Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/RqyOzG

INTEL® Core™ i5 11400F/RTX™ 3060Ti/16GB DDR4/500GB NVMe SSD

$499 off for YEYIAN KUNAI X21 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Ej1X1a

INTEL® Core™ i5 12600K/RTX™ 3060/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe/360mm AIO

$500 off for YEYIAN KUNAI X11 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/MOyXym

INTEL® Core™ i5 11600KF/RTX™ 3060/16GB DDR5/500GB NVMe + 2TB 3.5" HDD/360mm AIO

40% off, $400 discounted for YEYIAN Sai X11 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Ej1X1A

INTEL® Core™ i5 11400F/GTX™ 1650/8GB DDR4/500GB NVMe SSD

$600 off for YEYIAN ODACHI 790DC-480 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Vz4RN6

AMD Ryzen™ 9-7900X3D/RTX™ 4080/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe/ 360mm AIO

$400 off for YEYIAN ODACHI R05-01 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/p35Zrr

AMD Ryzen™ 9-7900X/RTX™ 4080/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe/360mm AIO

$300 off for YEYIAN YARI II R05-03 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/oR5Zr3

AMD Ryzen™ 7-7700X/RTX™ 4070 Ti/16GB DDR5/1TB NVMe/360mm AIO

$500 off for YEYIAN SHOGE R02 Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/bVlGDr

AMD Ryzen™ 5600G/RTX™ 3050/16GB DDR5/1TB NVMe/360mm AIO

YEYIAN Pre-built Gaming Desktop PC

Expertly engineered to meet the demands of the most discerning gamers, YEYIAN Gaming is thrilled to showcase the expansion of its pre-built gaming desktop PC portfolio. Expertly engineered to meet the demands of the most discerning gamers, these leading-edge gaming desktop PCs mainly feature the latest 14th-generation Intel CPUs, AMD Ryzen 7, and NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series GPUs, delivering unparalleled performance and stunning graphics rendering power. The lineup, featuring standout models like the robust Odachi and versatile Mirage, promises a truly immersive gaming experience. Every YEYIAN Gaming desktop is carefully assembled and thoroughly tested in the United States to guarantee top-quality performance. Complementing this top-tier technology, YEYIAN also offers a robust two-year warranty on all gaming desktops, underscoring our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Step into the future of gaming with YEYIAN, where innovation meets precision.

To learn more about "GAME ON MAY" special deals, YEYIAN Webstore: https://reurl.cc/va6m71

For warranty information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com/warranty-information

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

