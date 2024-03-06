YEYIAN GAMING Introduces the PHOENIX: A Next-Level High-Performance ATX Mid-Tower PC Case and GeForce RTX™ 4000 Super-Powered Gaming PCs Lineup

"The PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case rises to meet these challenges with its sleek and elegant design, offering not only optimal ventilation and ample space for liquid cooling but also enhanced protection for the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 SUPER GPUs..." Post this

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING USA, emphasized, "As graphics cards evolve, so do the challenges of PC case design. The PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case rises to meet these challenges with its sleek and elegant design, offering not only optimal ventilation and ample space for liquid cooling but also enhanced protection for the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 SUPER GPUs. It stands as the cornerstone of our new lineup of prebuilt gaming desktops, meticulously crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of the gaming community. With a focus on gamer's choice and superior components, the PHOENIX guarantees not only longevity but also unrivaled performance, ensuring an immersive gaming experience for gamers and content creators alike."

Superior Ventilation and Cooling System and Layout

Effective cooling and ventilation are paramount for maintaining peak performance in a gaming PC, especially with the powerhouse NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 SUPER series GPU systems. The YEYIAN GAMING PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case delivers an optimal thermal solution, ensuring efficient heat dissipation. With support for up to 9 x 120mm or 5 x 140mm system fans, as well as 1 x 360 and 1 x 280/240mm AIO liquid cooler radiators, builders are empowered with unparalleled flexibility in designing their cooling systems. Given the heat generated from NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 SUPER GPUs and the latest INTEL 14th gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and AMD® Ryzen™ 7 desktop processors, superior airflow is essential. To this end, the front panel grille design strategically directs intake air from left to right, bolstering air pressure and optimizing dissipation within the chassis. These meticulously engineered designs and arrangements guarantee optimal ventilation and stability, regardless of the gaming scenario.

Generous Interior Design for Cutting-Edge Gaming Hardware Setups

The YEYIAN GAMING PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case is intentionally designed for those who want a mid-tower, high-performance, and powerful gaming desktop with a roomy interior. It supports standard ATX, Micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboard form factors and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 SUPER series graphic cards with up to 400 mm clearance, which can easily accommodate NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER/4090 SUPER graphics card. It also fits any CPU tower air cooler up to 170mm in height and any regular ATX power supply up to 220 mm deep.

Intelligent Interior Design for Storage and Cable Management

As graphics cards get more extensive and take up more space, cable management becomes essential for building a liquid-cooled desktop PC, especially in a compact mid-tower PC case. The PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case allows the builder to easily organize and conceal the cables behind the motherboard tray, with a 35mm depth that enables cables to run smoothly without interfering with other components inside the chassis. This PC case also provides enough space for 7 x expansion slots, 4 x 2.5" SSD drive bays, and 2 x 3.5" drive bays, ensuring that various storage options are available.

For gamers and content creators who want a medium-sized PC case that offers much space and options, the PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case would be an ideal choice. It is available in tempered glass and meshed metal side panel options for different appearances and occasions. It widely supports the latest processors and graphics cards through excellent cooling performance.

The PHOENIX ATX mid-tower gaming PC case is backed by a one-year warranty from YEYIAN GAMING USA and is now available online from these major US retailers.

YEYIAN GAMING PHOENIX Pre-built Gaming PCs Powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 SUPER GPUs

YEYIAN GAMING is committed to providing trust-worthy pre-built gaming desktops with cutting-edge PC components under strict testing and quality assurance. The brand-new PHOENIX mid-tower PC case is now available across five exclusive pre-built models, which are now available on Newegg and YEYIAN GAMING Webstore: PHOENIX 47F0C-47S1N, PHOENIX 49KFC-47Y1N, PHOENIX 47KFC-47Y1N, PHOENIX 49KFC-48S1N, and PHOENIX 47KFC-48S1N.

These five exclusive gaming PCs boast the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 Super graphics card from the 4070/4070 Ti/4080 SUPER series. Featuring enhanced CUDA Cores and VRAM memory under the Lovelace architecture, the GPU elevates the frame buffer to 16GB and a 256-bit memory bus, ideal for delivering exceptional performance at 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz. Additionally, content creators will appreciate its capabilities for video editing and rendering large 3D scenes.

YEYIAN GAMING pre-built gaming desktops offer diverse options tailored for hardcore gaming enthusiasts. Each PHOENIX gaming desktop system is meticulously equipped with meticulously selected PC components, including NVMe M.2 SSDs, DDR5 DRAM modules, and Windows 11 preinstalled. Furthermore, all five pre-built gaming PCs can support up to 9 PWM ARGB system fans and 120/240/360 CPU AIO liquid coolers, ensuring optimal cooling efficiency and system stability for uninterrupted gaming experiences.

Availability of PHOENIX ATX Mid-tower Gaming PC Case:

● Amazon:

○ YEYIAN Gaming PC Case Mid-Tower PHOENIX with Tempered Glass Side Panel (YCM-APPHO-01): https://amzn.to/3OyEx0n

○ YEYIAN Gaming PC Case Mid-Tower PHOENIX with Mesh Side Panel (YCM-APPHO-02): https://amzn.to/3OBACQd

● Newegg:

○ YEYIAN Gaming PC Case Mid-Tower PHOENIX with Tempered Glass Side Panel (YCM-APPHO-01): https://bit.ly/42ZpaE6

○ YEYIAN Gaming PC Case Mid-Tower PHOENIX with Mesh Side Panel (YCM-APPHO-02): https://bit.ly/48A9isE

● YEYIAN GAMING Webstore:

○ YEYIAN Gaming PC Case Mid-Tower PHOENIX with Tempered Glass Side Panel (YCM-APPHO-01): https://bit.ly/3wasFLB

○ YEYIAN Gaming PC Case Mid-Tower PHOENIX with Mesh Side Panel (YCM-APPHO-02): https://bit.ly/3UAKOfO

Availability of PHOENIX Pre-built Gaming Desktop PCs:

○ Amazon:

■ YEYIAN Gaming PC PHOENIX 49KFC-47Y1U: https://bit.ly/3uPkKD6

○ Newegg:

■ YEYIAN Gaming PC PHOENIX 49KFC-47Y1U: https://bit.ly/3OTAMCz

■ All PHOENIX pre-built gaming desktop PCs: https://bit.ly/3IiVh8g

○ Walmart:

■ YEYIAN Gaming PC PHOENIX 49KFC-47Y1U:https://bit.ly/48uJ7DS

■ More gaming desktop PC models: https://bit.ly/3V0Y39S

○ YEYIAN GAMING Webstore:

■ YEYIAN Gaming PC PHOENIX 49KFC-47Y1U: https://bit.ly/3UXsj5u

■ More gaming desktop PC models: https://bit.ly/4bPAfM5

Learn more about YEYIAN GAMING PHOENIX Gaming PC Case: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/new-YEYIAN-PHOENIX-case

Learn more about YEYIAN GAMING PHOENIX pre-built gaming desktops: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=YEYIAN+Gaming+PC+PHOENIX

Marketing Assets Download: https://bit.ly/4bsMuOk

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

Media Contact

Andy Chang, Radiance Synergy, 8184278933, [email protected], www.radiancesynergy.com

SOURCE YEYIAN GAMING