YEYIAN GAMING Kick Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on High-Performance Gaming Desktops

The Highlights of the Exclusive Deals

Amazon Special Deals

Odachi 285KC-48S1U Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/yDyEQD)

CPU: Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 2 TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: AIO 360mm Liquid Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $2,599 .

The YEYIAN Odachi 285KC-48S1U, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super GPU, delivers top-level performance for hardcore gamers and professional content creators. It boasts 32GB DDR5 memory, 2TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD, and a 6TB SATA HDD, making it ideal for handling massive game libraries and video projects. The Z890 motherboard, 850W 80+ Gold PSU, and 360mm AIO cooling ensure excellent stability, while Windows 11 Home provides an optimal environment for both gaming and production workflows.

Phoenix 49KFC-47S1U Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/M67ARL)

CPU: Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 1 TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: AIO 360mm Liquid Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $1,779.99

Built for high-performance gaming and content creation, the YEYIAN Phoenix 49KFC-47S1U features an Intel Core i9-14900KF and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU. Its 32GB DDR5 memory allows for smooth multitasking during gaming, streaming, and video editing, while the 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD provides ample storage for large files. The Z790 motherboard, 650W 80+ Gold PSU, and a 360mm AIO cooler keep the system running efficiently. With Windows 11 Home, this PC is ready for demanding games and creative projects.

Yumi 560XB-4601U Gaming Desktop (https://reurl.cc/jQd8DD)

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti

Memory: DDR4 3200MHz 16GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen3 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $789 .

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, the YEYIAN Yumi 560XB-4601U is perfect for budget gamers. It offers 16GB DDR4 memory, which is great for streaming and editing tasks, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen3 SSD for fast access to games and projects. Built on a B550 motherboard, with a 650W 80+ Gold PSU and efficient air cooling, this gaming PC ensures a balance of power and stability, with Windows 11 Home to support creative and gaming applications.

Best Buy Special Deals

MIRAGE S 47KFC-47S1B Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/oVDg55)

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 14700KF

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $1,479 .

The YEYIAN MIRAGE S 47KFC-47S1B, featuring an Intel Core i7-14700KF and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU, is designed for gamers and content creators alike. With 32GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times, ideal for gaming and video editing. The B760M motherboard, 650W 80+ Gold PSU, and efficient air cooling provide a stable performance, while Windows 11 Home offers a seamless experience for streaming, gaming, or creating content.

TANTO 5700B-4701B Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/264rz6)

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070

Memory: DDR4 3200MHz 16GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $999

The YEYIAN TANTO 5700B-4701B is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 and NVIDIA RTX 4070, delivering a versatile performance for both gamers and creators. With 16GB DDR4 memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD, it handles demanding games and creative workloads efficiently. Built on a B550 motherboard and equipped with a 650W 80+ Gold PSU, this system offers stable power. Its air cooling and Windows 11 Home make it a reliable choice for intense gaming and content production.

PHOENIX MESH 44F0C-46T1B Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/742rdb)

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 14400F

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $999

The YEYIAN PHOENIX IRON MESH 44F0C-46T1B, featuring Intel i5-14400F and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, is crafted for gamers looking for great value and content creators who need reliability. It comes with 32GB DDR5 memory for seamless editing and streaming, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD for ample storage. With a B760M motherboard, 650W 80+ Gold PSU, and efficient air cooling, this PC ensures stable performance, while Windows 11 Home offers an intuitive platform for gaming and creative software.

YEYIAN Newegg Special Deals

YEYIAN TANTO 47F0C-47S1N Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/mRdLRM)

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 14400F

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $1,179

Unleash the Competitive Edge with the TANTO 47F0C-47S1N — Built for gamers who demand top-tier performance, this powerhouse combines the Intel® Core™ i5 14400F processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics to deliver smooth, high-FPS gameplay across demanding titles. Equipped with 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD, it offers lightning-fast load times and seamless multitasking. Efficient air cooling ensures optimal operation, while Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled for an upgraded gaming experience. Now available at a deal price of $1,179, with a substantial saving of $320 — a perfect choice for those ready to elevate their gaming setup.

YEYIAN YUMI 570XC-4601N Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/vpnqE1)

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7500X

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060

Memory: DDR4 3200MHz 16GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen3 SSD

Cooling: AIO 120mm Liquid Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $849

Outstanding Performance at an Unbeatable Value — Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7500X processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics, this gaming PC offers an exceptional cost-to-performance ratio, perfect for gamers seeking great value. Equipped with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, it delivers fast load times and smooth gameplay. Priced at just $849, with a jaw-dropping saving of $550 off the original price. This system is a smart choice for those looking to advance gaming performance without breaking the bank.

YEYIAN YUMI 44F0C-4601N (https://reurl.cc/V0aE2b)

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 14400F

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060

Memory: DDR4 3200MHz 32GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $799

High Performance on a Budget — This gaming PC strikes the perfect balance between value and power, featuring the Intel® Core™ i5 14400F processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics for smooth gameplay across popular titles. Equipped with 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD, it offers fast load times and ample storage for games and media. Simply a smart choice for gamers seeking quality and performance without compromise.

YEYIAN Webstore Special Deals

Phoenix Mesh 265YC-47Y1U Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/xpDGoE)

CPU: Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265KF

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD

Cooling: AIO 240mm Liquid Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $1,999

The YEYIAN Phoenix Mesh 265YC-47Y1U, powered by an Intel Ultra 7 265KF and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super, is designed for advanced gamers and creators. It features 32GB DDR5 memory for intensive editing and rendering tasks, alongside a 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD for fast storage. The Z890 motherboard, 750W 80+ Gold PSU, and 240mm AIO cooler provide stability and cooling efficiency. With Windows 11 Home, this PC is ready to meet the demands of streaming, gaming, and content creation.

Odachi 780DB-4701U Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/d1rG8q)

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7000X3D

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070

Memory: DDR5 5600MHz 16GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen3 SSD

Cooling: AIO 240mm Liquid Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $1,499 .

The YEYIAN Odachi 780DB-4701U features an AMD Ryzen 7 7000X3D and NVIDIA RTX 4070, perfect for gamers and content creators seeking a balanced system. Its 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen3 SSD allow for efficient multitasking and storage of large projects. Built on a B650 Pro motherboard, with a 750W 80+ Gold PSU and 240mm AIO cooling, this gaming PC ensures smooth performance. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, it is ideal for those wanting a versatile system for gaming and creation.

Yumi 34F0B-460 Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/lNLRMl)

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 13400F

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060

Memory: DDR5 4800MHz 16GB RGB

Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 Gen3 SSD

Cooling: Air Cooler

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

Deal Price: $849

The YEYIAN Yumi 34F0B-460, powered by Intel Core i5-13400F and NVIDIA RTX 4060, offers a great entry into gaming and content creation. With 16GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe Gen3 SSD, it delivers reliable performance for gaming and beginner-level video editing. The B760 motherboard, along with a 650W 80+ Gold PSU and air cooling, ensures stable gameplay, while Windows 11 Home provides a smooth, user-friendly platform for those who want to start creating content or stream gameplay.

To discover more of YEYIAN's exclusive Black Friday deals here:

All YEYIAN GAMING Prebuilt gaming PCs are backed by the comprehensive YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, ensuring robust customer support and prompt resolution of any issues. This warranty highlights YEYIAN GAMING's commitment to quality and reliability, providing customers with a seamless and worry-free experience. Please visit the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program for more information and full details. Check Here: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN Gaming is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

