YEYIAN GAMING Launches Eight New High-Performance Gaming PCs Featuring AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series and NVIDIA® RTX™ 40 Graphics

YEYIAN's latest AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series gaming desktops cater to a wide range of gamers, from casual enthusiasts to esports professionals. Here are the three highlighted models:

Phoenix Glass 980DC-47Y1N Gaming Desktop

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 2 TB NVMe Gen4x4 SSD

Cooling: AIO 360mm Liquid Cooler/RGB System Fans

PSU: 750W 80+ Gold

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

MSRP: $2,299.99

The Phoenix Glass 980DC-47Y1N delivers outstanding performance for demanding gamers and content creators. This system is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor, which features a 5.4 GHz boost clock and AI-enhanced capabilities. This advanced CPU brings new functionality to gaming with intelligent workload management, reduced latency, and exceptional 3D V-Cache™ technology for quicker load times and smoother gameplay. Paired with the AMD B650 chipset and 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz RAM, it ensures lightning-fast multitasking. The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER powers stunning visuals and ensures smooth gameplay. A 360mm AIO liquid cooler complements the system and RGB fans to maintain optimal thermal conditions. Storage is maximized with a high-capacity 2 TB NVMe M.2 Gen 4x4 Solid State Drive, offering ultra-fast data access and reduced loading times for seamless gaming experiences. Preinstalled with Windows 11 Home, it also features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for seamless connectivity.

Phoenix Mesh 980DC-47Y1U Gaming Desktop

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 2 TB NVMe Gen4x4 SSD

Cooling: AIO 360mm Liquid Cooler/RGB System Fans

PSU: 750W 80+ Gold

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

MSRP: $2,299.

Introducing the YEYIAN Gaming PC Phoenix PM980DC-47Y1U, a high-performance powerhouse crafted for dedicated gamers and tech enthusiasts. Priced at $2,299, this advanced system is driven by the formidable AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor, featuring a 5.4 GHz boost clock and AI-enhanced performance with 3D V-Cache™ technology for faster load times, seamless multitasking, and optimized power efficiency. Built on the AMD B650 chipset and cooled with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, it includes 32GB of high-speed DDR5 6000MHz RAM for outstanding responsiveness. Graphics are powered by the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super, ensuring smooth gameplay and stunning visuals. The sleek Phoenix Mesh chassis features RGB cooling fans and houses a 750 Watt 80+ Gold power supply, along with a 2 TB NVMe M.2 Gen 4x4 SSD for expansive, fast storage. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, this PC offers seamless connectivity with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Phoenix Glass 980DC-47S1N Gaming Desktop

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super

Memory: DDR5 6000MHz 32GB RGB

Storage: 1 TB NVMe Gen4x4 SSD

Cooling: AIO 240mm Liquid Cooler/RGB System Fans

PSU: 650W 80+ Gold

OS: Windows 11 Home Preinstalled

MSRP: $1,999.

This dynamic gaming system is also driven by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor for exceptional responsiveness and efficiency. With 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz DRAM memory, multitasking is seamless, while the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER delivers immersive and exceptional gaming visuals. The 1 TB NVMe M.2 Gen 4x4 SSD provides ample, high-speed storage for quick data access and reduced load times during gameplay. A 650 Watt 80+ Gold PSU ensures reliable power delivery. Equipped with a 240mm AIO liquid cooler and RGB system fans, the system ensures ideal thermal conditions and consistent peak performance even during heavy workloads. Preinstalled with Windows 11 Home OS, the sleek Phoenix Glass chassis completes the system, enhancing any gaming experience.

About AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors

The AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors set a new benchmark in performance, seamlessly integrating advanced AI technology to elevate both gaming and professional workloads. With intelligent workload management and AI-driven acceleration, these processors deliver faster response times, enhanced multitasking, and optimized power efficiency. Gamers benefit from smoother gameplay with reduced latency, while professionals experience superior productivity and seamless multitasking. The AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series sets a new benchmark in performance, merging advanced processing power with innovative AI enhancements to meet the rigorous demands of today's gaming and professional environments.

YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program

All YEYIAN GAMING Prebuilt gaming PCs are backed by the comprehensive YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, ensuring robust customer support and prompt resolution of any issues. This warranty highlights YEYIAN GAMING's commitment to quality and reliability, providing customers with a seamless and worry-free experience.

Please visit the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program for more information and full details.

(https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield)

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN Gaming is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

