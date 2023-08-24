YEYIAN GAMING Launches Epic PC Promotions and Over $2,000 Prizes for Intel Gamer Days 2023

"This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing the gaming community with top-tier gaming solutions. Together with Intel, we're excited to showcase the seamless integration of our gaming PCs with 13th Gen Intel Core processors, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience." Tweet this

This monumental partnership signifies YEYIAN GAMING's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming realm. United with Intel, YEYIAN GAMING takes a giant leap forward in enhancing the gaming landscape. As both brands converge their expertise, the gaming community can expect an infusion of cutting-edge technology and game-changing advancements, redefining the way gamers engage with their favorite titles.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intel Gamer Days for this dynamic co-marketing campaign," said Frank Lee, VP at YEYIAN GAMING. "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing the gaming community with top-tier gaming solutions. Together with Intel, we're excited to showcase the seamless integration of our gaming PCs with 13th Gen Intel Core processors, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience."

Unleash the Power: Unbeatable Gaming PC Promotions

From gamers seeking the ultimate performance boost to those ready to embark on a gaming adventure like never before, YEYIAN GAMING's Intel Gamer Days 2023 promotions are set to captivate:

Experience gaming in all its glory with an astounding $400 off (MSRP $3,799.99) on Odachi YPI-ODAX13-02 Gaming PC featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF processor and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card, elevating the gameplay to new heights. Plus, free Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage game bundles.

Embark on an unforgettable journey with a captivating range of gaming PCs featuring awe-inspiring 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards. Gamers will also enjoy $100-$350 savings on their favorite gaming PCs, including the Odachi, Yari, Shoge, Yumi, and Kunai series, each boasting breathtaking visuals and unbeatable performance. As a special treat, gamers will also enjoy free Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage game bundles to enhance their gaming experience. YEYIAN GAMING ensures every gamer finds their perfect match and gears up for triumphant victories.

Win Big: The $2,000 Prize Giveaway

As the excitement of Intel Gamer Days sweeps the gaming world, YEYIAN GAMING is proud to host a thrilling giveaway, offering gamers the chance to win prizes worth over $2,000. This exciting giveaway, running from August 21 to September 3, boasts an array of coveted prizes, including the grand prize: the Yumi gaming PC equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13400F processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card.

The prize list also features gaming peripherals designed to amplify the gaming experience, including the Cardioid Streaming Microphone Kit Agile NL (Black), Pegasus Power Supply 80+ Platinum (1000W), Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Spark Series 2000 (Red Switch), Gaming PC Case Dragoon with Mesh Front Panel, and Gaming Mouse RGB Links 3000 (Black).

To enter the exhilarating giveaway, visit:

https://gleam.io/EH8lg/yeyian-gaming-intel-gamer-days-giveaway-2023

Experience Gaming Evolution and Grab Unmissable Deals

YEYIAN GAMING's partnership with Intel heralds a new era of gaming innovation. Gamers can elevate their gaming setup and experience unmatched performance, visuals, and power, all while indulging in unprecedented savings.

YEYIAN GAMING and Intel Gamer Days 2023 invite gamers, enthusiasts, and tech aficionados to embark on an exhilarating journey into the future of gaming. Together, these industry giants are poised to reshape the gaming landscape, promising an unrivaled fusion of cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled gaming excellence.

To seize these unparalleled opportunities,

Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/3KTcN4K

Newegg.com: https://bit.ly/3YNaYM9

Best Buy.ca: https://bit.ly/45lrh5l

YEYIAN GAMING Official Webstore: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/gaming-pcs/intel-13th-gen.html

To learn more about YEYIAN GAMING Intel Gamer Days promotions, https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-intel-gamer-days-2023

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

