YEYIAN GAMING Launches Game-Changing SHIFT 3-in-1 RGB Gaming Mouse and FlexCam 2K Streaming Camera to Redefine Gaming and Streaming Experience

"YEYIAN GAMING proudly introduces two innovative and versatile products designed to meet the unique demands of pro gamers, streamers, and content creators. The SHIFT 3-in-1 RGB Gaming Mouse and the FlexCam Streaming Camera form an unbeatable duo for streamers seeking top-tier performance. Crafted as indispensable allies in the gamer's arsenal, these products represent the ultimate solution for gamers to express their style while producing professional-grade, engaging content," stated Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING USA.

YEYIAN GAMING SHIFT Gaming Mouse – 3-in-1 RGB Mouse for Hardcore Gaming:

YEYIAN GAMING SHIFT is a new 3-in-1 RGB gaming mouse that offers a swappable switch and mouse cover design, RGB lighting, intuitive DPI levels indicator, and wireless charging. SHIFT is designed to provide gamers with a customizable, versatile, and comfortable gaming mouse that adapts to their preferences and needs.

A swappable switch design allows gamers to change their mouse's click feel and sound by replacing the switches with different types. The SHIFT Gaming Mouse's package has two switch sets, KAILH GM8.0 and KAILH Silent. KAILH GM8.0 has a durable, responsive, and crisp performance. KAILH Silent is smooth and quiet with a soft click. Gamers can easily swap the switches by opening the magnetic cover and changing the switch to meet their preference.

Additionally, the SHIFT boasts an RGB lighting system, which a customizable app can control. Gamers can choose from 16.8 million colors and various lighting effects to match their RGB theme or gaming style. The app also controls DPI settings, polling rate, button functions, and mouse macros.

The SHIFT Gaming Mouse features an intuitive DPI level indicator that displays the current DPI level as a colored LED light ring around the button. Gamers can easily switch between six DPI levels, from 1800 to 26000 dpi, by touching the button and seeing the corresponding color for each setting. The mouse has a long-lasting battery that supports up to 60 hours of gameplay per charge. It can be fully charged in 3.5 hours using a type-C USB cable or a wireless charging pad.

The SHIFT Gaming Mouse is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems and supports various gaming platforms, such as Steam, Epic Games, Origin, and more. The ergonomic shape and rubberized surface ensure a comfortable grip, while the sleek and futuristic design can complement any gaming setup.

YEYIAN GAMING FlexCam - Revolutionary Streaming Camera:

The YEYIAN GAMING FlexCam Streaming Camera offers QHD resolution, surround LED light, a built-in ANC (Active Noise Canceling) mic, and an intelligent remote control. The FlexCam is designed to provide gamers, streamers, content creators, and video conferencing users with a high-quality, versatile, and user-friendly camera to enhance their online presence.

The FlexCam features a 2K (2560x1440p) resolution with a 30 frames-per-second capture rate, delivering crisp and clear video quality. It also comes with an integrated surround LED light, which can adjust brightness and color according to the ambient light or user preference. The LED light has a 2-meter distance sensor, automatically turning on or off depending on the user's proximity, which is designed to save power consumption and prevent eye strain.

The streaming camera also boasts a built-in microphone with advanced 3D noise cancellation to filter out background noise and the best voice capture, along with a mute button for convenience and privacy. Additionally, the FlexCam has an intelligent remote control, allowing the user to zoom in and out, rotate the camera 360 degrees, and adjust the vertical field of view to 78 degrees. The magnetic base also prevents the remote from getting lost.

The FlexCam is compatible with Windows 11/10, Mac OS 10.6/above, Linux, and Android operating systems supporting various streaming and video conferencing platforms, such as Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, Skype, and more. It has a USB-C port for easy connection and a flexible clip for mounting on monitors, laptops, tripods, or any flat surface. FlexCam is available in black color and has a sleek and modern design that matches any setup.

Backed by the YEYIAN GAMING one-year warranty, the SHIFT Gaming Mouse and the FlexCam Streaming Camera are now available on AMAZON, the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore, and major e-tailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com

