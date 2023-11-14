YEYIAN Gaming Launches HUSSAR PLUS Mid Tower Gaming PC Case to Unleash the Gaming Power from INTEL Core 14th Gen Platforms

"Many gamers want a gaming desktop PC that doesn't take up too much space but is unwilling to compromise on the system performance restrictions. This balance has become a major challenge in the gaming community and is why the YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower was created..." Post this

Spacious Interior for High-end Gaming PC Devices

The YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower gaming case is crafted to be a great choice for gamers who want a compact and powerful gaming desktop. It supports standard ATX, Micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboard form factors, as well as the latest NVIDIA RTX 4000 series or AMD Ryzen 7000 series graphic cards with a clearance of up to 354mm. It also accommodates any CPU tower air cooler up to 167.8mm in height and any regular ATX power supply up to 220 mm in depth.

Optimal Cooling Design and Arrangements

The cooling and ventilation performance is essential for a high-performance gaming PC, especially with the latest INTEL Core 14th Gen processor and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower gaming case has an optimal thermal solution that ensures excellent heat dissipation. It allows the installation of up to 6 x 120mm fans, or 4 x 140mm fans, or 2 x 240mm AIO liquid cooler radiators, making it compatible with most air and liquid AIO coolers in the market. For additional airflow, the motherboard tray and its metal side panel are built with a perforated mesh design for optimizing the interior heat dissipation. These design considerations deliver optimal airflow while providing stability for any gaming situation.

Smart Interior for Storages and Cable Management

Cable management is another challenge for any gaming PC, especially in a compact mid-tower case like the YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS. HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower gaming case has a smart design that makes it easy to organize and hide the cables behind the motherboard tray, with a 34mm depth that allows cables to be neatly run without interfering with other components inside the chassis. The case also preserves enough space for 7 x expansion slots and includes 3 x 2.5" SSD drives and 1 hidden x 3.5" HDD, guaranteeing that a range of storage options are available.

For gamers and content creators who want a medium-sized PC case that offers a lot of space and options, the HUSSAR PLUS would be an ideal choice. It is available in both Black and White and has a sleek and stylish design and tempered glass side panel for maximum viewability. It widely supports the latest processors and graphics cards through excellent cooling performance.

The HUSSAR PLUS ATX gaming PC case is backed by a two-year warranty from YEYIAN USA and is now available online from these major US retailers:

About YEYIAN Gaming

Yeyian Gaming stands as a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gears spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. Yeyian Gaming offers an array of solutions, catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, Yeyian Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places Yeyian Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

