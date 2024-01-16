YEYIAN GAMING Makes Waves at CES 2024 with Innovative Products and New Logo

Edgar Vargas, CEO of Vadeto Group: "YEYIAN GAMING is not just a brand; it's a community where skill meets cutting-edge technology. We're at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of gaming. Embrace the revolution, play at the highest level, and become the best." Post this

Edgar Vargas , CEO of Vadeto Group: "YEYIAN GAMING is not just a brand; it's a community where skill meets cutting-edge technology. We're at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of gaming. Embrace the revolution, play at the highest level, and become the best."

YEYIAN's Promise for CES 2025:

YEYIAN GAMING is excited to announce its return to CES in 2025. The company is committed to continuing its legacy of innovation and unveiling even more cutting-edge products to captivate audiences.

Appreciation for Media:

YEYIAN GAMING expresses heartfelt appreciation to the media professionals who visited the showcase at CES 2024. Engaging with industry experts, gaining insights, and establishing connections are invaluable contributions to the success of this event.

In closing, YEYIAN GAMING invites gaming enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the wider community to join in celebrating innovation, growth, and a commitment to shaping the future of gaming.

For additional information, media inquiries, or to schedule interviews, please contact Karen Tsai at [email protected], representing Radiance Synergy on behalf of YEYIAN GAMING.

For the CES2024 new product image and marketing asset download: https://bit.ly/3SjrMZX

For the CES2024 suite onsite photos: https://bit.ly/3HisfoP

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN GAMING is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN GAMING at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

