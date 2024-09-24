YEYIAN GAMING Partners with BestBuy.com to Expand Market Reach and Deliver High-Performance Gaming PCs to Consumers Nationwide

Strategic Partnership Enhances Availability of Advanced Gaming Systems Across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YEYIAN GAMING, a leader in high-performance gaming PCs and peripherals, proudly announces its new strategic partnership with BestBuy.com. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for YEYIAN GAMING, expanding its U.S. market presence through Best Buy's extensive retail network and online platform.

As part of this partnership, YEYIAN GAMING will introduce four of its most advanced gaming PCs on BestBuy.com. These models, featuring top-tier processors like the INTEL® Core™ i7 14700KF and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super graphics, ensure that consumers nationwide can access cutting-edge technology designed to elevate their gaming experience.

"We are excited to partner with BestBuy.com to bring our innovative gaming solutions to a broader audience. This collaboration is a crucial milestone in our expansion strategy, enabling us to connect with more gamers across the U.S. Through Best Buy's e-commerce platform and renowned customer service, users can purchase with confidence. Additionally, YEYIAN GAMING remains deeply committed to the gaming community, offering greater value and making high-performance gaming PCs more affordable and accessible. We believe this partnership will deliver exceptional value and drive significant growth for both companies," said Frank Lee, VP of Sales and Marketing at YEYIAN GAMING.

Introducing the First Four Gaming PCs on BestBuy.com

YEYIAN GAMING PC Mirage S 47KFC-47S1B

Retail Price: $1,649.99

Series: Mirage S

Processor: INTEL® Core™ i7 14700KF

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super 12GB GDDR6X

Memory: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Features: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Tower Cooler, RGB Lighting

YEYIAN GAMING PC Phoenix Glass 44F0C-4701B

Retail Price: $1,349.99

Series: Phoenix Glass

Processor: INTEL® Core™ i5 14400F

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 12GB GDDR6X

Memory: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Features: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, RGB Lighting

YEYIAN GAMING PC Phoenix Mesh 44F0C-46T1B

Retail Price: $1,099.99

Series: Phoenix Mesh

Processor: INTEL® Core™ i5 14400F

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6

Memory: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Features: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, RGB Lighting

YEYIAN GAMING PC Phoenix Mesh 750FB-4601B

Retail Price: $949.99

Series: Phoenix Mesh

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 7500F

Graphics: NVIDIA® RTX™ 4060 8GB GDDR6

Memory: 16GB DDR5 5600MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Features: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, RGB Lighting

The YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program is crafted to provide comprehensive customer support across all YEYIAN GAMING products, ensuring prompt resolution of any issues. This program underscores YEYIAN GAMING's unwavering commitment to quality, guaranteeing a seamless experience for every customer. For more information and full details on the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, please visit the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

To learn more about YEYIAN GAMING PCs at BestBuy.com, click here: https://reurl.cc/pvpOqe

About Best Buy

At Best Buy, our purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We do that by leveraging our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet our customers' everyday needs, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We have more than 1,000 stores and more than 90,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN Gaming stands as a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gears spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers an array of solutions, catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

Follow Us

Website: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YEYIANglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YEYIAN_global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YEYIAN_global

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@YEYIAN_global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@YEYIAN_global

Media Contact

Andy Chang, Radiance Synergy, 2138662633, [email protected], www.radiancesynergy.com

SOURCE YEYIAN Gaming