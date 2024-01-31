YEYIAN GAMING Reveals 14 New Gaming PCs powered by the Latest GeForce RTX 4000 Super Series GPUs

"YEYIAN GAMING is proud to introduce fourteen new pre-built gaming PCs powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 Super Series GPUs across both INTEL/AMD platforms. These PCs are designed to deliver stunning graphics and smoothest gameplay for our hardcore gamers..." Post this

Five of the fourteen models available are highlighted here, including Tanto 34F0B-47S1N, Phoenix 37F0B-47S1U (powered by RTX 4070 Super GPU), Phoenix 49KFC-47Y1N and PC Phoenix 780DC-47Y1U (powered by RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU), Phoenix 49KFC-48S1U (powered by RTX 4080 Super GPU):

Powered by RTX 4070 Super GPU:

YEYIAN Tanto 34F0B-47S1N, Phoenix 47F0C-47S1N, Phoenix 37F0B-47S1N, Phoenix 37F0B-47S1U, and 47F0C-47S1U pre-built gaming PCs all feature the RTX 4070 Super. With 20% more CUDA Cores and VRAM over its predecessor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card is a powerhouse for the latest games. It can easily handle 4K resolution at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz, delivering the best gaming experience. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super outperforms the RTX 3090 in the most performance-demanding games while using much less power consumption. And with AI-enhanced DLSS 3.0, its speed is boosted by 1.5x.

Powered by RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU:

YEYIAN Yari 37F0B-47Y1N, Phoenix 49KFC-47Y1N, Phoenix 47KFC-47Y1N, Phoenix-TG 49KFC-47Y1U, and Phoenix 780DC-47Y1U pre-built gaming PCs are built using the latest RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card featured more CUDA Cores and VRAM memory, increasing the frame buffer to 16GB, accompanied by a 256-bit memory bus. It's the perfect GPU to max out users' high-refresh-rate 1440p panels, and it can even game at 4K at 120Hz. Creators will also benefit from it for video editing and rendering large 3D scenes. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is 1.6X faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 2.5X faster with DLSS 3.0 in the most graphically demanding games.

Powered by RTX 4080 Super GPU:

YEYIAN Phoenix 49KFC-48S1N, Phoenix 47KFC-48S1N, Phoenix 49KFC-48S1U, and Phoenix 795DC-48S1U pre-built gaming PC are powered by the latest RTX 4080 Super graphics card. Upgraded with more CUDA Cores and the world's fastest GDDR 6 VRAM running at 23 Gbps, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is created perfectly for 4K fully ray-traced gaming and the most demanding applications of Generative AI. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super is 2 times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti and 3X faster with AI-accelerated DLSS 3.0 in the most realistically demanding game titles.

The fourteen newly presented YEYIAN gaming desktops are designed to provide a diversified selection for hardcore gamers. All INTEL 14th Gen desktop systems are built from carefully selected PC components, including NVMe M.2 SSDs, the DDR5 DRAM modules, and Windows 11 preinstalled. For unmatched cooling/airflow efficiency, all YEYIAN Phoenix ATX Mid-tower gaming cases are built with up to 7 PWM ARGB system fans and 120/240/360 CPU AIO liquid coolers. This is to secure optimal cooling efficiency and system stability.

YEYIAN Phoenix ATX Mid-tower Gaming PC Case

The YEYIAN Phoenix ATX Mid-tower gaming PC case combines style and functionality with its distinctive front grill and metal mesh side panel. This design allows the details of the RGB-illuminated inner PC build to be widely showcased while providing optimal ventilation. For robust airflow and heat dissipation, the Phoenix PC case has 4 pre-installed ARGB PWM cooling fans and supports two 360mm radiators for advanced liquid cooling setup. This case also has great expandability and spacious interior, as it can accommodate ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboard form factors and clearance of up to 400mm for large graphics cards. The YEYIAN Phoenix is definitely a wise choice for a gaming PC build.

These newly launched gaming desktop PCs are now available at Newegg, Amazon, and YEYIAN Webstore. All YEYIAN Gaming desktops come with the YEYIAN-Shield Silver Care program warranty to provide hassle-free customer support for gamers and content creators.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture and peripherals. Yeyian Gaming has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

Yeyian Gaming was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

