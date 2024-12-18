YEYIAN GAMING Showcases Groundbreaking Gaming PCs, Monitors, Desks, and Accessories at CES 2025

"CES 2025 marks a pivotal moment for YEYIAN GAMING as we redefine the boundaries of gaming technology. From our revolutionary GEMINI PRO PC to our ergonomic gaming peripherals, every product in our lineup reflects our commitment to empowering gamers and creators with the tools they need to succeed." Post this

GEMINI PRO PC: Experience unmatched performance with this flagship gaming PC featuring a stunning dual-chamber fishtank case with a digital display. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super GPU, and advanced cooling technology with a 360 LCD AIO and 7 ARGB fans, this masterpiece is engineered for top-tier efficiency and speed. Additional highlights include 64GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD PCIe Gen.4, and Windows 11 Pro.

40" CURVED MONITOR: Boasting a WUHD 2800R IPS curved panel with stunning 120Hz refresh rates, 6ms GTG response time, and 97% DCI-P3 color accuracy, this monitor delivers breathtaking clarity and vibrant colors for an immersive gaming and productivity experience.

PROACT P3 KEYBOARD: YEYIAN GAMING's new tri-mode mechanical keyboard features a unique space key design for precision and comfort, OUTEMU Red switches with custom YEYIAN GAMING printing, and hot-swappable switches for ultimate customization. The tri-mode connectivity (wired, wireless, and Bluetooth) ensures versatility for any playstyle.

ULTRA-LIGHT GAMING MOUSE: Designed for serious gamers, this mouse features an ultra-light 40g design, an 8000Hz polling rate, and a super-low 0.125ms latency in both wired and wireless modes. It offers unparalleled responsiveness, equipped with the Pixart 3395 sensor and customizable DPI settings up to 52,000.

ADJUSTABLE GAMING DESK: This innovative gaming desk includes a dedicated built-in PC compartment for a sleek, organized setup. Its height-adjustable design enables seamless transitions between sitting and standing, ensuring comfort during intense gaming marathons or work sessions.

YEYIAN GAMING's CES presence is a must-see for anyone passionate about gaming and tech innovation. Attendees will experience live product demonstrations, get hands-on access to the newest gaming technologies, and engage directly with YEYIAN's expert team to learn more about the products and their applications.

YEYIAN GAMING invites media, influencers, and content creators to book exclusive one-on-one meetings to explore the product lineup and experience the innovations firsthand. To secure a time slot, please email Andy Chang at Radiance Synergy on behalf of YEYIAN GAMING at [email protected]. The Venetian suite number is to be announced by 1/6/2025.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN GAMING is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN GAMING at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

