YEYIAN GAMING Sparks Black Friday Frenzy with Unbeatable Deals on Amazon and Newegg

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING: "Our Black Friday Deals on Amazon and Newegg are a testament to our commitment to providing gamers with the best technology at unbeatable prices. We believe these offers will elevate the gaming experience for our customers." Post this

Early Black Friday Deals on Newegg (11/17-11/19):

$1,249.99 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop YPI-YA27F0B-4701N Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12700F (2.10GHz) 16GB DDR4 1 TB PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Get Alan Wake 2 with Select GeForce RTX 40 Series, limited offer

$3,099.00 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop YPI-ODAX13-05 Intel Core i9 13th Gen

13900KF (3.00GHz) 32GB DDR5 2 TB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Windows 11 Home

Get Alan Wake 2 with Select GeForce RTX 40 Series, limited offer

$1,249.99 YEYIAN Shoge Gaming PC Desktop INTEL Core i5 13400F, RTX 4070, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, 120mm AIO, AC Wi-Fi, Window 11 64bit- YPI-SH34F0B-4701U with FREE Keyboard set

Get Alan Wake 2 with Select GeForce RTX 40 Series, limited offer

$1,299.00 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop YPI-KUNX13-01 Intel Core i7 13th Gen

13700KF (3.40GHz) 16GB DDR5 1TB NVMe SSD SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Windows 11 Home

$1,229.00 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop Tanto YPI-TA34F0B-4701U Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13400F (2.50GHz) 16GB DDR5 1 TB PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Windows 11 Home 64-bit

$829.99 Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC Desktop INTEL Core i5 12400F, ASUS Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Window 11 64bit-YPI-YU24F0B-4601N with FREE Keyboard set

$1,849.00 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop YPI-YARX13-03 Intel Core i7 13th Gen

13700KF (3.40GHz) 32GB DDR5 2 TB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Windows 11 Home

$1,899.00 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop Yari YA47KFB-47T1N Intel Core i7 14th Gen 14700KF (3.40GHz) 16GB DDR5 1 TB PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Windows 11 Home 64-bit.

Get Ghostrunner 2 Game Bundle w/ purchase, limited offer.

Black Friday Deals on Newegg (11/20-11/27):

$749.99 YEYIAN GAMING Desktop Tanto YPI-TA24F0B-3601U Intel Core i5

12th Gen 12400F (2.50GHz) 16GB DDR4 500 GB PCIe SSD NVIDIA

GeForce RTX 3060 Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon (11/20-11/27):

$ 3,499.00 YEYIAN Odachi Gaming PC, Intel Core i9 14900KF, GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB DDR5 RAM 6000,2TB SSD,2TB HDD,1000W Platinum PSU,360mm AIO,7 ARGB Fans, Keyboard & Mouse, WIFI 6E, Win 11 Home

$ 2,099.00 YEYIAN Odachi Gaming PC, Intel Core i9 14900KF, GeForce RTX 4070T, 1TB NVMe SSD, 32GB DDR5 5600MHz, Intel Z790 Chipset, 360mm Liquid Cooled, 850W Gold PSU, Win 11

$ 99.99 YEYIAN 24" Curved Curved LED PC Monitor

$ 135.99 YEYIAN Sigurd 3001 27" Curved LED Multistand Monitor

Black Friday Deals on Amazon (11/26-11/27):

$3,199.00 YEYIAN GAMING PC Yari II - AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Computer Desktop, 1 TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, 650W Gold PSU, Prebuilt Win 11 Home PC, Liquid Cooler, VR Ready

$3,399.00 YEYIAN ODACHI Gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, RTX 4090, 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, 2TB M.2 SSD + 2TB HDD, 360mm Liquid Cooler VR Ready Desktop Computer, 1000W Platinum PSU, X670 Motherboard Win 11 Home

$186.98 YEYIAN ODRAZ 27-inch IPS Panel HDR 4K UHD Slim Bezel PC Gaming Monitor 3840x2160, 1 Billion Colors, 99% sRGB, 300cd/m2, 1000:1, 60Hz 5ms, 16:9, 178°, G-Sync, FreeSync, DP/HDMI/USB, Speakers, VESA

YEYIAN GAMING is not just about delivering cutting-edge technology; it is also deeply committed to engaging with the gaming community. Through exclusive offers, bundled game deals, and high-quality products, YEYIAN aims to build a strong connection with gamers, creating an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

YEYIAN GAMING prioritizes customer satisfaction through the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program. This program provides seamless customer support, addressing all gaming and content creation requirements. Gamers can learn more about the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program by visiting: https://bit.ly/3Szm571.

For more Early Black Friday and Black Friday deals, please visit:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ukA0Hu

Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/YEYIAN/BrandStore/ID-207638

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN GAMING is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN GAMING at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

Follow us

Website: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YEYIANusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YEYIAN_usa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YEYIAN_usa

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@YEYIAN_usa

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@YEYIAN_usa

Media Contact

Karen Tsai, Radiance Synergy, 2138662633, [email protected], www.radiancesynergy.com

SOURCE YEYIAN GAMING