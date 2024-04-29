YEYIAN GAMING Spotlights Amazon Gaming Week 2024 with Exclusive Deals on Pre-built Phoenix Gaming PCs and Hussar Plus PC Cases

Featuring up to $300 off Gaming PCs Equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4000/4000 Super Series Graphics Cards
SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YEYIAN GAMING, a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative pre-built gaming PCs, peripherals, and computer components, is thrilled to announce exclusive promotions for Amazon Gaming Week 2024, running from April 29 to May 5. This key event in the online retail calendar, tailored explicitly for PC enthusiasts and gamers, offers significant savings opportunities. YEYIAN Gaming has handpicked five of its top-selling gaming desktops to feature discounts of up to $300, along with special deals on two PC cases from the prestigious Hussar Plus series.
The featured Phoenix and Tanto gaming systems are equipped with cutting-edge NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4000 and 4000 Super series graphics cards, as well as high-performance processors from INTEL® Core™ i9, Core™ i7, and AMD Ryzen™ 7. Additionally, the YEYIAN Hussar Plus ATX mid-tower gaming PC case offers a sleek, spacious design that supports standard ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. Compatible with the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, it features a tempered glass side panel and advanced cooling options to accommodate multiple fans and AIOs. These promotions provide a fantastic opportunity for gamers to significantly upgrade their setups and enhance their gaming experience during one of the year's most anticipated sales events.
"We are excited to deepen the collaboration with Amazon for Gaming Week 2024, an event that is tailored and captivates gamers worldwide," said Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming. "This year, we are delighted to offer significant discounts across some of our most popular gaming desktops. Through this partnership with Amazon, we can provide these advanced models with the latest technology to a broader audience at unparalleled prices. At YEYIAN Gaming, we strive to exceed the gaming community's expectations through continuous innovation and superior quality. These promotions represent a fantastic opportunity for gamers to upgrade their setups with high-performance technology, making elite gaming more accessible than ever."
Gaming PC Exclusive Deals
Phoenix Gaming Desktop PC:
$300 off coupon for PM49KSD-4901U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/lQ9z7Q
Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF/RTX 4090/Z790/64GB DDR5/2TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/1000W Platinum PSU
Free Game: Star Wars Outlaws™
$200 off coupon for PM49KFC-48S1U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/oRe8V5
Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF/RTX™ 4080 Super/Z790/32GB DDR5/2TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/850W Gold PSU
Free Game: Star Wars Outlaws™
$300 off for PG780DC-47Y1U Gaming PC at now $1,899: https://reurl.cc/5v5kKV
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D/RTX™ 4070 Ti/B650/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/750W Gold PSU
$100 off coupon for PG49KFC-47S1U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Wxk0Ay
Intel® Core™ i9 14700KF/RTX™ 4070 Super/Z790/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/650W Gold PSU
Free Game: Star Wars Outlaws™
Tanto Gaming Desktop PC:
$200 off coupon for TA24F0B-4601U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Zer44a
Intel® Core™ i7 12700F/RTX™ 4060/B660/16GB DDR5/1TB NVMe SSD/650W Gold PSU
PC Case Exclusive Deals
Enjoy 12% off for the Hussar Plus ATX gaming PC case, tempered glass side panel, white edition, now $74.99: https://reurl.cc/RqjYYx
Enjoy 13% off for the Hussar Plus ATX gaming PC case, tempered glass side panel, black edition, now $69.99: https://reurl.cc/lQ9zY9
For more details on Star Wars Outlaws™, please visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-and-intel-presents-star-wars-outlaws
For warranty information, please visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/warranty-information
About YEYIAN GAMING
YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.
YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.
For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com
