YEYIAN GAMING Spotlights Amazon Gaming Week 2024 with Exclusive Deals on Pre-built Phoenix Gaming PCs and Hussar Plus PC Cases

"We are excited to deepen the collaboration with Amazon for Gaming Week 2024, an event that is tailored and captivates gamers worldwide," said Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming. "This year, we are delighted to offer significant discounts across some of our most popular gaming desktops. Through this partnership with Amazon, we can provide these advanced models with the latest technology to a broader audience at unparalleled prices. At YEYIAN Gaming, we strive to exceed the gaming community's expectations through continuous innovation and superior quality. These promotions represent a fantastic opportunity for gamers to upgrade their setups with high-performance technology, making elite gaming more accessible than ever."

Gaming PC Exclusive Deals

Phoenix Gaming Desktop PC:

$300 off coupon for PM49KSD-4901U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/lQ9z7Q

Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF/RTX 4090/Z790/64GB DDR5/2TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/1000W Platinum PSU

Free Game: Star Wars Outlaws™

$200 off coupon for PM49KFC-48S1U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/oRe8V5

Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF/RTX™ 4080 Super/Z790/32GB DDR5/2TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/850W Gold PSU

Free Game: Star Wars Outlaws™

$300 off for PG780DC-47Y1U Gaming PC at now $1,899: https://reurl.cc/5v5kKV

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D/RTX™ 4070 Ti/B650/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/750W Gold PSU

$100 off coupon for PG49KFC-47S1U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Wxk0Ay

Intel® Core™ i9 14700KF/RTX™ 4070 Super/Z790/32GB DDR5/1TB NVMe SSD/360mm AIO/650W Gold PSU

Free Game: Star Wars Outlaws™

Tanto Gaming Desktop PC:

$200 off coupon for TA24F0B-4601U Gaming PC: https://reurl.cc/Zer44a

Intel® Core™ i7 12700F/RTX™ 4060/B660/16GB DDR5/1TB NVMe SSD/650W Gold PSU

PC Case Exclusive Deals

Enjoy 12% off for the Hussar Plus ATX gaming PC case, tempered glass side panel, white edition, now $74.99: https://reurl.cc/RqjYYx

Enjoy 13% off for the Hussar Plus ATX gaming PC case, tempered glass side panel, black edition, now $69.99: https://reurl.cc/lQ9zY9

For more details on Star Wars Outlaws™, please visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-and-intel-presents-star-wars-outlaws

For warranty information, please visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/warranty-information

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

