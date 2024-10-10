YEYIAN GAMING Unveils 12 New High-Performance GAming OCs Powered by INTEL® CORE™ ULTRA Series Processor

"Our collaboration with INTEL® has allowed us to create some of the most powerful gaming PCs on the market. By integrating the INTEL® Core™ Ultra 9 processors with the NVIDIA® RTX™ 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4070 Super series, we provide gamers with an unparalleled experience..." Post this

YEYIAN's new gaming PCs offer something for every type of gamer, from casual enthusiasts to esports pros. Here's a brief overview of 3 standout models:

YPI-MS285KC-48S1N - Premium Gaming Solution

CPU: INTEL® Core™ Ultra 9 285K

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super 16GB GDDR6X

Memory: DDR5 32GB 6000MHz RGB

Storage: 2 TB NVMe SSD

Cooling: AIO Cooler 360mm

OS: Windows 11 Home

Price: $2,699.99

The YPI-MS285KC-48S1N is designed for users who require advanced performance in their gaming systems. Powered by the INTEL® Core™ Ultra 9 285K and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super, this system delivers outstanding graphics and computing capabilities for high-resolution gaming and intensive workloads. With a 2 TB NVMe SSD for fast storage and an AIO Cooler to maintain optimal temperatures, this gaming PC can handle the most demanding applications.

YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N - Advanced Gaming Gaming PC

CPU: INTEL® Core™ Ultra 7 265KF

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super 16GB GDDR6X

Memory: DDR5 32GB 6000MHz RGB

Storage: 2 TB NVMe SSD

Cooling: AIO Cooler 240mm

OS: Windows 11 Home

Price: $2,099.99

For gamers seeking powerful performance, the YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N is equipped with the INTEL® Core™ Ultra 7 265KF and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super. This system is designed to deliver exceptional results in gaming, streaming, and content creation. The 2 TB NVMe SSD offers extensive storage capacity, while the AIO Cooler ensures efficient thermal management during extended sessions.

YPI-YA245YC-47S1N - Performance-Focused Gaming PC

CPU: INTEL® Core™ Ultra 5 245KF

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super 12GB GDDR6X

Memory: DDR5 32GB 6000MHz RGB

Storage: 1 TB NVMe SSD

Cooling: AIO Cooler 240mm

OS: Windows 11 Home

Price: $1,699.99

The YPI-YA245YC-47S1N delivers a reliable performance solution powered by the INTEL® Core™ Ultra 5 245KF and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super. This system provides impressive graphics and processing capabilities, ensuring a smooth gaming experience. With 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage and an optimized cooling system, this model is designed for efficiency and responsiveness, making it ideal for gamers seeking dependable performance.

Each system comes with DDR5 32GB 6000MHz RGB memory, NVMe SSD storage options, and advanced AIO liquid cooling, making it one of the most versatile systems on the market.

YEYIAN at the INTEL® INTEL® CORE™ ULTRA Series 2 CPU Launch Event

YEYIAN GAMING is excited to announce its participation in the INTEL® CORE™ ULTRA Series 2 Processors Launch Event on Friday, October 11, 2024, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the NRG Spectrum Castle in Los Angeles, CA. This prestigious event, co-hosted by INTEL®, NRG, and Full Squad Gaming, will highlight the latest innovations in gaming technology.

At the event, YEYIAN will showcase three of its cutting-edge gaming PCs, providing the influencer community and gaming enthusiasts with an exclusive opportunity to experience the performance and capabilities of its systems firsthand. These flagship gaming PCs will be available for hands-on demos in the Newegg Art Alley and Newegg retail space areas.

Attendees will witness the high-performance capabilities of YEYIAN's gaming PCs, designed for immersive gameplay, seamless streaming, and content creation. With its participation, YEYIAN aims to solidify its position as a prominent player in the gaming industry, offering top-tier systems powered by the latest INTEL® Core™ processors.

Pre-Order Now Available

Gamers eager to elevate their gaming experience can now pre-order YEYIAN's new gaming PCs at the official YEYIAN website, Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. These systems are available in various configurations, ensuring that there is a perfect fit for every type of gamer, from casual players to professional streamers.

