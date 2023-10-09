YEYIAN Gaming Unveils Exclusive Gaming PC Deals for Newegg FantasTech Sale II

"Our partnership with Newegg for the FantasTech Sale II 2023 underscores our unwavering commitment to providing the gaming community with top-tier gaming solutions. These exclusive deals exemplify our dedication to offering gamers and content creators unmatched gaming experiences." Tweet this

Highlighted Deals:

$900 off on ODACHI Desktop (YPI-ODAX13-04): This high-performance gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700KF processor, formidable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a spacious 2TB SSD, and the, guaranteeing an unparalleled gaming immersion. $700 off on ODACHI Desktop (YPI-ODAX13-05): Engineered for gaming excellence, this desktop is powered by an Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900KF processor, the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, fortified with 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 2TB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home for enhanced convenience. $450 off on ODACHI Desktop (YPA-ODAR05-010) This gaming powerhouse is propelled by an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, complemented by an RTX 4080, 1TB NVMe SSD Gen 4, 32GB DDR5 5600 RAM, 850W Gold PSU, 360mm AIO cooling, AC Wi-Fi, and Windows 11 Home 64-bit, delivering remarkable performance.

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the collaboration with Newegg, stating, "Our partnership with Newegg for the FantasTech Sale II 2023 underscores our unwavering commitment to providing the gaming community with top-tier gaming solutions. These exclusive deals exemplify our dedication to offering gamers and content creators unmatched gaming experiences."

Elevate the gaming experience with YEYIAN Gaming and unlock incredible savings, complete with a FREE Keyboard set on select gaming PCs. Plus, users can enjoy peace of mind with the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, providing hassle-free customer support for all gaming and content creation needs. Discover more about the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program: https://bit.ly/3Szm571

*Disclaimer: Discounts mentioned are subject to change. For the most up-to-date pricing, availability information, and details on the FREE Keyboard set, please visit http://www.newegg.com.

About YEYIAN Gaming

YEYIAN Gaming stands as a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gears spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers an array of solutions, catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

